Fashion greenwashing lexicon: what does circular, sustainable and zero waste really mean? | Fashion

IIt’s hardly news that greenwashing is rampant in the fashion industry. Recently, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the European Union pledged to crack down on companies using environmentally friendly marketing messages to mislead consumers.

The problem is the misapplication of vague and technical terms to products in an industry with little regulatory oversight. In the first installment of our greenwashing glossary, we ask experts to decode some of the most common terms you’ll find in fashion. If there are other greenwashing terms you are interested in, please let us know in the comments below.

carbon neutral

To be carbon neutral (or net zero), a company must remove as much carbon from the atmosphere as it emits. Dana Thomas, European sustainability editor for British Vogue and host of The Green Dream podcast, draws a distinction between companies doing this outside of their supply chains by offsetting with carbon credits or cleaning up polluted rivers and those building better systems to actually reduce emissions within their supply chains.

Companies hide behind carbon neutrality [by] improve the appearance of their numbers on paper and in annual reports through compensation, she says. Compensation does not mean that you are neutral or negative. You have to physically reduce your impacts. Do not continue to pollute, then clean something else, elsewhere.

Circular

A long and useful life, full of repairs and wear and tear, is the key to the circularity of clothing. Photography: Tatiana Buzmakova/Getty Images/iStockphoto

In fashion, circularity should refer to objects made from reused materials, which themselves can be reused, repaired and recycled again and again in a circle. But there are several ways the term is misused. Most commonly, circular is used to describe products whose components are upcycled or recycled (converted from one material to another that is generally less useful or structurally sound). That alone is not accurate, says Eco-Age CEO Harriet Vocking. To be truly circular, there must be a viable end-of-life solution in place, such as take-back programs to ensure the product will be recycled again.

Another hugely important element of circularity is a long lifespan that allows for repair and reuse of products that are durable, built to last and unfazed by trends, she says. So if a product is made from recycled materials that compromise quality, it is not circular.

Tara St James, senior director of sustainability at Moose Knuckles, suggests viewing circularity as a business model or system, rather than a product. Mechanisms should be in place for products to be returned to these systems for reuse or recycling. Otherwise, they end up in a landfill. It’s not circular.

organic

Historically, the term organic has been misused to identify natural fibers such as cotton, linen or hemp, St James says.

According to Thomas, when the term is used correctly, organic means that no pesticides, herbicides, defoliants, GMOs, synthetic dyes or petroleum-based materials are present in an item. So GMO sustainable cotton comes from the Better Cotton Initiative, which means most cotton today? Forget it, she said.

This is one area where certifications such as the Global Organic Textile Standard can make the distinctions clearer. But since there is problems with certificationsto truly be able to call a product organic, the brand needs to know where the cotton, hemp or flax (flax) was grown.

Regenerator

Vocking describes regenerative fashion as fashion that gives back more than it takes from the planet. If we were to maintain current practices, we would still be in trouble globally, she says. This is why we need regeneration.

When applied fashionably, the term usually refers to a specific type of agriculture. That means you reverse climate change by recreating organic matter in the soil, restoring biodiversity, reducing carbon and improving the water cycle, says Thomas. You must check all of these boxes to be regenerative.

There is a global standard for organic regenerative certificationcreated in 2017, but there are only 129 farms worldwide that have achieved this goal so far.

Sustainable

Sustainable is perhaps the most misused term of all, says Thomas. She says the Oxford Dictionary defines environmental sustainability as the extent to which a process or undertaking can be maintained or continued while avoiding the long-term depletion of natural resources.

To run a business this way, you have to think holistically, she says. Green practices should be integrated into everything you do. Installing LEDs and solar panels is a start, but it doesn’t make your business sustainable.

In other words, product designer Beth Esponnette argued that the overwhelming majority of sustainable fashion initiatives could be more accurately described as less bad.

Zero waste

The most common zero waste practice is to develop products that use zero waste designs. Photography: Takanori Ogawa/Getty Images

St James says zero waste is often used to describe a brand philosophy or business model when that’s not really how it should be used. At first glance, it seems quite simple, for example, nothing is thrown away, but there are a few different practices it can refer to.

The most common zero waste practice is to develop products using zero waste patterns, so that fabric is cut in the most efficient way to minimize scrap and leftovers. Other zero waste practices include collecting waste for recycling or upcycling.

Is there a fashion sustainability term you’d like us to demystify? Let us know in the comments.