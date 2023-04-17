1-800-TruckWreck and Walmart Partner to Dress South Atlanta High Students for Future Success





The Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, and Walmart, Inc. have partnered with a pop-up shop inside South Atlanta High School, an Atlanta public school on Hutchens Road, to help graduates better prepare for what awaits them and what they can become. Thirty-nine seniors headed to the school’s third-floor innovation lab to pick up their clothes for future job interviews, internships, meetings with college professors, and whatever else awaits them professionally after high school. . The young men received two pairs of trousers and two shirts, while the young women received dresses, skirts or trousers and blouses. The 39 seniors received $100 gift cards from Walmart representative Shante Phillips, who was on hand as part of the retail giant’s efforts to give back to communities in and around Atlanta. Chyneathia Hutchins, 18, a senior at South Atlanta High School is all smiles after receiving her clothes on Monday afternoon. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Voice of Atlanta “I think that gives a good sense of the community involvement of our stores,” said Phillips, who started working for Walmart right out of high school and is now the Marketplace Coordinator for the area’s nine stores. “We want to make sure our young adults are ready for their next step. It shows that we want to get involved. “Honestly, it’s a blessing. I’m so grateful,” said Tremayne Grace, an 18-year-old student at South Atlanta School. Grace, who is tall and can have trouble finding dress shirts and pants, added, “I will take this opportunity to succeed.” All seniors involved were required to apply for this opportunity as well as the Witherite Law Group ‘Making a Difference’ Fellowship. The scholarship was established in 2016 and provides financial assistance to students who are leaders in their school. An awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 18. Shante Phillips, Walmart Marketplace Coordinator, said: “It shows we’re on board.” Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Voice of Atlanta Jada Fuller, 17, was preparing to speak to cameramen in the room for the event when she added, “I think it’s a great opportunity. I feel like it’s very cool. Chyneathia Hutchins’ grandmother died when she was in second grade and she thinks of her a lot when she fills out college and job applications. “It feels good to receive things that will help me take it to the next level,” she said. “I am very grateful to have this opportunity.” Witherite/1-800-TruckWreck attorney Johnquel Neal was scheduled to be present for this event. Having grown up in the city center, she fully understands what a head start like nice work clothes can be for a young person. She said, “These students are a reflection of who I am.” “Before we go to college, before we do internships, we want to prep them ahead of time,” said Neal, a graduate of Clark University in Atlanta. “I’m here because I want to help propel young people forward. The clothes were pre-packaged for the students and hung on racks like in a laundry. Maya Hightower, director of community relations for Withewrite/1-800-TruckWreck, said of the opportunity to give students professional attire: “It’s important because we want these kids to have the opportunity to feel confidence when applying for jobs and for scholarships.” Tremayne Grace, 18, South Atlanta High School. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice Phillips led this project and had a proud look on his face as students walked in and out of the room. “I saw a need and tried to fill it,” she said. Related

