Essence Men’s Issue Star Jalen Hurts Best Style Moments

Jalen hurts is having a stellar year, from representing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl to becoming a forward-thinking football star at just 24 years old.

The Houston native had an impactful season with a passer’s note of 101.5 with 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Although Jalen Hurts’ push grew overnight, the quarterback always believed that would be the end goal. I always knew what I would be, he told ESSENCE. As a child, I always knew. I never knew how to get there but I always knew what I wanted.

As he navigates fame and celebrity status, he clings to the mystique that keeps audiences wanting to know more.

Jalen gives you so little in public, his agent says Nicole Lynn. Even when you talk to him, you want more. You don’t know him. It is not intentionally secret but naturally has this elusiveness. I need to know that I need more. It’s Beyonce. It makes you want to know them. It makes you want to root for them. Jalens has Kobe’s obsessive work ethic. Shoot for greatness. And never satisfied.

As he graces the cover of ESSENCE Mens Issuewe decided to break down some of her best looks, from the classic Purple Reign moment to an all-denim cut that pays homage to her Texas roots.

