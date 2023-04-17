Law Roach to Host The Daily’s Fashion LA Awards

11

Hello, Hollywood, the Daily is coming in force! The Daily Front Row will host its seventh annual red carpet event and seated awards show, the FLAs, this weekend in Beverly Hills with fashion force Law Roach as emcee for the VIP celebration. . Without further ado, let’s hear it for the winners…

Gwyneth Paltrow, G. Label by goop: Flagship Brand of the Year

The Oscar-winning actress has become the poster child for the wellness world, anything Gwyneth Paltrow tries to turn to gold. His in-house fashion line, G. Label by goop, is no exception, offering everything from luxury GP-approved leather tank tops and fine-knit henleys to evening wear, wardrobe essentials, jewelry and to elegant collaborations.

Meghann Fahy: Breakout Style Star of the Year

Who hasn’t been fascinated by Meghann Fahy’s spin on TV’s runaway success, The White Lotus? With her stellar appearances on the red carpet, including This White cut-out column dress by Ralph Lauren Fahy is quickly cementing itself and its classic sense of style as a fixture on best-dressed lists for years to come.

Chris Appleton: Hair Artist of the Year

British grooming guru Chris Appleton started working at a local hair salon when he was 13 years old. To say things got stratospheric from there is an understatement. With the world’s most famous names as clients (Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa), countless vogue covers and a role as global creative director at Color Wow Hair, Appleton has become one of the world’s most sought-after authorities.

Tasha Reiko Brown: Makeup Artist of the Year

Tasha Reiko Brown is the speed dial makeup maestro for Alicia Keys, Yara Shahidi, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyongo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Whitney Peak and many more. As a Chanel makeup artist, it’s rare that a Hollywood red carpet doesn’t feature a celebrity whose face was painted by this stalwart of the glam team.

Jeanne Yang: fashion visionary

Jeanne Yang has made her editorial career fruitful (at Detour Magazine) in longtime style gigs with the leading men of Tinseltown. Think: Keanu Reeves, Christian Bale, Robert Downey Jr., Jason Momoa, Jamie Dornan, Kumail Nanjiani, Anthony Mackie, Colin Farrell and many more. She is still regularly spotted in the pages of magazines too, contributing to the likes of GQ, InStyle, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Esquire, And vogue, as well as advice for the world’s leading fashion and cosmetics brands on their advertising campaigns. A true triple threat!

Bradley Kenneth: Music Stylist of the Year

All eyes have been on Miley Cyrus lately, who just released her highly anticipated album Endless summer vacation, and it’s safe to say that between music videos, appearances, magazine covers and concerts, her fashion has been as exciting as her new music. It’s all thanks to her longtime stylist Bradley Kenneth, who has been instrumental in defining the performer’s bold, unapologetic and modern rock n’ roll icon image.

W Magazine and Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves: Magazine of the Year

fashion bible O recently blew out 50 candles on the cake, celebrating with a mix of model covers, a coffee table book and no shortage of parties. It was the latest feather in the cap of editor Sara Moonves, who since taking the lead role in 2019 has catapulted the publication to new heights with buzzing coverage and events.

Dani Michelle: Style curator

Chances are you’ve recently double tapped on an Instagram outfit that’s the work of Dani Michelle. As a cutting-edge stylist for Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Maren Morris, his eye and taste will undoubtedly influence generations to come.

Kate and Laura Mulleavy de Rodarte: designers of the year

There is arguably no fashion brand more romantic and immersed in cinematic storytelling than Rodarte. Sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy almost design to please the complex characters of their multi-faceted muses. Natasha Lyonne, Brie Larson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Mnot/Eli Mizrahi: Emerging Brand of the Year

We reckon there isn’t a top model who hasn’t declared her love for Mnot. Designer Eli Mizrahi upped the ante with his sultry, sizzling dresses and separates in which daring cutouts and slits abound. Launched just days before the pandemic, which is even more impressive than the A-list fanbase, is the brand’s phenomenal success despite a global lockdown. The future is bright!

Warren Alfie Baker: Male Stylist of the Year

Thanks to super stylist Warren Alfie Baker, menswear during awards season remains interesting. Case in point: His clienteleAndrew Garfield, Matt Bomer, Justice Smith, Zachary Levi, Glen Powell, KJ Apa, Diego Boneta, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Dylan OBrien and Lucas Hedges are regularly rated as the most dapper when it comes to being dressed and boots. His work on advertisements, brand campaigns and in publications such as GQ, Variety, And Squire further seals the deal.

Presenters for the evening will include Elle Fanning, Jen Atkin, Keanu Reeves, Kim Kardashian, Matt Bomer, Miley Cyrus and Sara Foster.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookAndinstagramto stay up to date with all the latest fashion newsand juicy industry gossip.