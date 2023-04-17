Howard Springfest Fashion Pays Homage to Harlem Renaissance and Black Luxury





Photo courtesy of Joshua Taylor The annual Springfest Fashion Show took center stage in the Cramton Auditorium where they presented this year’s theme, The Golden Age: The Cultural Revival, in honor of the Harlem Renaissance. The show included live performances by student dancers, upbeat jazz music and fashion looks that mimicked the golden age of black history. Writer and poet Langston Hughes described the Harlem Renaissance as a time in history that was, for B people, all about expressing our individual dark-skinned selves, which was highlighted. evidenced by the duality of black economic conditions in the 1920s and 30s. Coming out of slavery in the South and migrating North, this era changed the self-expression of black Americans across the country. Some models were dressed in workwear with tools to represent working-class laborers, while other models were drowned in sequins, beads and feathers that illuminated the emergence of black luxury at the time. The stage consisted of a grand piano, old school jukeboxes and a light bulb indicating the golden age. Around the sign, two large spiral staircases served to show what a jazz club would have looked like in Harlem at the time. The men were dressed in crisp suits and the women wore sequined ball gowns, complete with layers of pearls and diamonds. Catwalk stylists haven’t been shy about incorporating dreadlocks, box braids and hoop earrings into luxury to show authenticity in high fashion spaces. Bray Pridgen, a sophomore of television and film and fashion show model, said the show resurrected the idea of ​​working with what we have instead of trying to fit in with the idea. from someone else. Photo courtesy of Hunter Nicole Stevens The stunning dancers and models energized the crowd while taking their breath away. The crowd felt like those who lived at that time. It was as if they could take a breath of fresh air from the civil and political struggle they faced outside the jazz club. The fashion show also told the story of Harlem’s Renaissance-era influence through the ballroom. During this time, the LGBTQ community was marginalized and not allowed to enjoy the newfound freedom enjoyed by others. This led to the underground ballroom subculture in Harlem, New York. Here, people excluded from the rest of society had a place to come together and be authentically themselves through fashion and non-judgemental performance. The fashion show featured ballroom-era themes by incorporating voguing into their dance performances. Dancers wearing piercing high-heeled boots performed a popular ballroom dancing trend called Madonna’s hit single vogue that took the world by storm. Shows like Pose and Burning in Paris feature accurate portrayals of the influence of the ballroom community in New York City. Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. Photo courtesy of Joshua Taylor The fashion show told a celebratory story to escape racism after World War I and expressed it with glamorous outfit choices. After World War I and escaping southern racism, these men and women could finally look forward to a better life. Edited Copy Jadyn Barnett

