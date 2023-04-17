Fashion
Worried about your dress from David’s Bridal? What to do for
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Davids Bridal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just days after announcing that thousands of workers would be laid off.
The company intends to fulfill all orders, but in a court filing it said if a buyer is not found, stores may close. Uncertainty drives some brides to consider alternatives. Annie Lane Bridal expects some of these customers to come to her stores in Zeeland and Allegan.
It’s truly sad. There are a lot of brides who love Davids Bridal and go there, owner Annie Hamstra said. I’m not surprised that a lot of stores didn’t survive the pandemic. There are still stores closing their doors every day.
Custom clothing orders can take a long time to arrive in stores.
If you order a custom dress, it can take up to 12 months to get a dress, Hamstra said.
Lindsay McLaughlin, owner of wedding planning company Paper Hat Weddings, said there are options to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
The best thing you can do is contact where you bought your dress and just say, “Hey, here’s my order number.” That’s what I bought. Here is my receipt. Can I get an update?’ McLaughlin said.
Hamstra said you should check David’s Bridal’s cancellation policy and research other options if you’re concerned the company won’t be able to supply the dress. If it happens, don’t delay in picking it up.
I would check the status of my order daily, if not weekly. So if you have an order placed and they say they will fill it but if things change I would start to worry if you have a wear date like in two months or less, Hamstra said .
If the dress is delayed or a bride is concerned that the company won’t be able to fulfill the order, there are other options.
They will give you as much information as possible and then make an informed decision. And if it’s going to make you feel better about going for a backup dress, then that’s what you need to do, McLaughlin said.
Annie Lane Bridal does not order bespoke dresses and is used to helping brides find alternatives quickly.
Every wedding dress in this store is ready to go and can go home with the bride on the day she chooses it, so we cater to brides who are getting married next month, next week and also next year or the year after. So we just have a different business model, Hamstra said.
She knows the challenges the industry is facing, especially when demand has increased as the country emerges from the pandemic.
It was the perfect business model because at that time dresses weren’t shipped from China, so there were a lot of brides stranded without a dress for their wedding, Hamstra said.
McLaughlin said the industry was struggling to survive the pandemic. As things got better, there was a boom in pent-up demand, but now it’s starting to drop.
From here to Michigan, we were all feeling some sort of lull, McLaughlin said.
Additionally, the growing options for brides to rent a dress or buy off-the-shelf are making it harder for traditional bridal shops.
A lot of online shopping saturation for dresses and things on the market coming out now and a few styles that don’t have to be super custom anymore, McLaughlin said.
david bridal did not announce whether specific stores will be closed. Its western Michigan locations are in Grand Rapids and Portage.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.woodtv.com/news/grand-rapids/worried-about-your-dress-from-davids-bridal-what-do-to/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- China prepares military for 2027 war with Taiwan, US think tank says
- Scholz backs EU-Indonesia deal to reduce dependence on China
- Hollywood screenwriters authorize wage strike
- Wisden pleads for Test cricket to be given a kiss of life
- Latest trends and styles to try this festive season
- Donald Trump’s belongings are worth at least $1.2 billion
- Actor Anthony Edwards lists historic Dana Point beach house for $6.5 million – Orange County Register
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Alastair Thomson Named Senior Advisor for Data Technology Innovation at NIH’s Advanced Research Project Agency for Health
- Hear what Putin had to say to China’s new defense minister
- ‘Friend, visionary, most popular world leader for reason’ of US and Uganda at IMF, Modi applauds profusely
- US sails warship through Taiwan Strait after Chinese drills