Worried about your dress from David’s Bridal? What to do for

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Davids Bridal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just days after announcing that thousands of workers would be laid off.

The company intends to fulfill all orders, but in a court filing it said if a buyer is not found, stores may close. Uncertainty drives some brides to consider alternatives. Annie Lane Bridal expects some of these customers to come to her stores in Zeeland and Allegan.

It’s truly sad. There are a lot of brides who love Davids Bridal and go there, owner Annie Hamstra said. I’m not surprised that a lot of stores didn’t survive the pandemic. There are still stores closing their doors every day.

Davids Bridal files for bankruptcy



Custom clothing orders can take a long time to arrive in stores.

If you order a custom dress, it can take up to 12 months to get a dress, Hamstra said.

Lindsay McLaughlin, owner of wedding planning company Paper Hat Weddings, said there are options to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

The best thing you can do is contact where you bought your dress and just say, “Hey, here’s my order number.” That’s what I bought. Here is my receipt. Can I get an update?’ McLaughlin said.

Hamstra said you should check David’s Bridal’s cancellation policy and research other options if you’re concerned the company won’t be able to supply the dress. If it happens, don’t delay in picking it up.

I would check the status of my order daily, if not weekly. So if you have an order placed and they say they will fill it but if things change I would start to worry if you have a wear date like in two months or less, Hamstra said .

If the dress is delayed or a bride is concerned that the company won’t be able to fulfill the order, there are other options.

They will give you as much information as possible and then make an informed decision. And if it’s going to make you feel better about going for a backup dress, then that’s what you need to do, McLaughlin said.

Annie Lane Bridal does not order bespoke dresses and is used to helping brides find alternatives quickly.

Every wedding dress in this store is ready to go and can go home with the bride on the day she chooses it, so we cater to brides who are getting married next month, next week and also next year or the year after. So we just have a different business model, Hamstra said.

She knows the challenges the industry is facing, especially when demand has increased as the country emerges from the pandemic.

It was the perfect business model because at that time dresses weren’t shipped from China, so there were a lot of brides stranded without a dress for their wedding, Hamstra said.

McLaughlin said the industry was struggling to survive the pandemic. As things got better, there was a boom in pent-up demand, but now it’s starting to drop.

From here to Michigan, we were all feeling some sort of lull, McLaughlin said.

Additionally, the growing options for brides to rent a dress or buy off-the-shelf are making it harder for traditional bridal shops.

A lot of online shopping saturation for dresses and things on the market coming out now and a few styles that don’t have to be super custom anymore, McLaughlin said.

david bridal did not announce whether specific stores will be closed. Its western Michigan locations are in Grand Rapids and Portage.