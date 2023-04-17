maharishi presents the summer 2023 editorial – PAUSE Online





Maharishi, born in London, presented her new range of images for the summer 2023 period, launching a selection of new pieces inspired by the Songkran Thai water festival. Having often considered Southeast Asian influences for many of their collections, Maharishi continues to pay homage to this side of the globe by stepping out of high profile sneaker collaborations with Mizuno and Reebok and returning to this that they do. best; making clothes. Addressing the vast swaths of northern Thailand for this collection, maharishi’s summer 2023 collection continues to champion military styles while giving these classic silhouettes a dose of color and pattern through oriental artwork. Looking back in time, this latest drop dates back to when Buddhists visited sacred temples and poured water on statues and on the hands of monks, usually as a sign of respect, the latter also being done every year. in anticipation of the Lunar New Year. . Channeling this practice into their creative process, maharishi pieces feature wood-themed artwork and Bonsai forest camouflage prints, with the outfit’s signature dragon artwork continuing to take its place on several garments. The range sticks to iconic streetwear markers, with the brand’s iconic Original Snopants making their usual appearance, while outerwear like flight jackets and bomber jackets also arrive alongside clean embroidered crew necks. , bowling shirts, shorts, bags and more. The maharishi Summer 2023 collection is available now on the maharishi website. Check out images from the campaign below.

PHOTO CREDIT: maharishi/@adamtitchener (via Instagram)

