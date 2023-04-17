“Euphoria Fashion”: the secrets behind the show’s costume design

In “Euphoria,” the storytelling is not just through the writing, music, and cinematography, but through the clothing of its characters.

“You can take the opportunity to address every aspect of a costume to communicate,” Heidi Bivens, the show’s chief costume designer, told CNN over the phone. “It’s the color, the texture, the shape, the silhouette…how something new looks compared to how it’s worn. You can reveal or hide someone’s mental state. The clues don’t words create a mood.”

“Euphoria,” HBO’s award-winning show created and primarily written by Sam Levinson, unflinchingly portrays a set of teenagers struggling with drugs, sexuality, and relationship difficulties in today’s age of social media and the internet. perpetual anxiety.

(HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

His depiction of youth culture with fashion as a key identifier made “a lot of people (feel) seen through the show in a way they may not have seen in others”, Bivens said.

In a new book, “Euphoria Fashion,” the costume designer reveals her process. Its pages include behind-the-scenes breakdowns of conversations with the show’s cast members; there are also Q&As with fashion designers, including Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant of Coperni, as well as historical essays on basics worn by the cast, like Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars.

“Euphoria Fashion” by Bivens features many previously unseen photos. Credit: Courtesy A24

Bivens’ work on “Euphoria” resonated deeply with fans of the show.

The hashtag #euphoriaoutfits features in thousands of videos shared on TikTok and has 28.3 million views on the social media platform. Some of these videos show re-enactments of outfits, while others show young people adopting a character’s style habits, or what they would wear if they went to “Euphoria High.” Detective Viewers have also identified key pieces worn by the cast and are sharing where people can buy them or more affordable versions of them.

The show’s fashion has also influenced the brands: in a season two episode, Maddy (played by Alexa Demie) rummages through the closet of a woman whose child she is babysitting, wearing a vintage Blumarine t-shirt .

“Now they’ve brought back those exact silhouettes,” Bivens wrote in the book of a limited-edition reissue of the shirt that the Italian fashion label debuted in 2022. even campaigned with a model that looks like Maddy, shot in a set that looks like Samantha’s closet.”

The role of fashion in building character arcs

Bivens casts a wide net when constructing his characters’ wardrobes. She sources her supplies from costume and vintage stores, designers and fashion houses and often borrows pieces from friends, such as the outfit Rue (Zendaya) wears to an end-of-summer party in the pilot episode. of the show.

“The vintage 70s silk work pants and disco top are from my very dear friend and talented stylist Amanda Merten,” Bivens wrote in her book. “I came to her house one day while I was getting ready, and she was wearing them. I said, ‘That’s the Rue look. I need this.'” Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

And she says she often finds inspiration from people in the real world.

“Some of the best ideas I’ve worked into costumes have come from real people I’ve seen while shopping or walking around New York or Los Angeles,” Bivens explained.

This process is the “closet building method, which is how people build their closets in real life,” she writes in the book. “You don’t get everything in one place and you build it over time.”

In “Euphoria”, clothes are more plot devices and psychological profiles than props. Setting the parameters of each character’s psychology “has so much to do with being able to… sit with the characters in your mind and think about each scene and their motivation,” Bivens said.

Viewers first meet Jules (Hunter Schafer), a trans character, after she has just moved to East Highland, the fictional California town in which “Euphoria” is set, at the start of the first season. Embodying the youthful optimism that accompanies a new beginning, Jules wishes to “conquer femininity” as she puts it in the seventh episode of the series and seduce the male gaze by dressing as, according to Bivens, “her own avatar of a teenager cisgender”. This translates into a wardrobe of bright pastels and tennis skirts, spiced up with anime and fantasy elements.

Sourced from a vintage clothing dealer in Los Angeles, the floral sweater worn here “exemplifies Jules’ creativity in how she approaches her personal style,” Bivens writes in the book. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

As the pains of love and trauma leave her growing disillusioned and she realizes there are other ways to explore her gender identity, Jules slips into a slightly muted, darker, and more androgynous between the show’s first and second seasons.

“These non-verbal cues, you can constantly refine them as you work through the dramatic and emotional arcs of the character,” Bivens said.

Romantic struggles also impact Maddy’s aesthetic. While he begins with colorful matching sets and provocative outfits with cutouts, he evolves over time as he emotionally matures and his relationship breaks down.

Much of Maddy’s wardrobe pushes the boundaries of generally permitted high school attire. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

For the look Maddy wears to a formal winter dance at the end of season one (pictured above), Bivens went dark to portray both her “indifferent attitude” and heartbreak over her breakup, channeling Rose McGowan’s infamous “naked dress” on the 1998 VMAs red carpet, a she declared.

(Meanwhile, for Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), a character whose relationship with Maddy’s ex blossoms in season two, Bivens’ costume choices reflect an appropriation of Maddy’s old style in seeking her own. approval.)

And as Kat (Barbie Ferreira) regains confidence in her body and her sexuality, she trades in retro glasses and collared shirts for body-conscious BDSM-inspired pieces, complete with red and black harnesses, fishnet tights and corsets.

“This Jean Paul Gaultier ‘Soleil’ top is Barbie’s personal piece,” Bivens wrote in the book. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

During adolescence, young people discover who they are, Bivens said. “It’s a special time where you can experiment. You can play. Keeping that spirit was really important to me.”

But for father-son characters Cal and Nate Jacobs (Eric Dane and Jacob Elordi, respectively), who struggle with ideas of sexuality and masculinity, there’s no getting off the beaten track. The book essay “Bound: Normcore as Fashion Bondage,” by journalist William Van Meter, highlights how a rotation of black, navy, white, and brown staples at any men’s clothing store exercises self-denial and the control they need to compensate for how conflicted they feel.

Cal (rear) and Nate (center) pose for a family photo. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

“Being able to exercise restraint in your creative choices and understanding when a character needs to be… more pedestrian and not necessarily grab the audience’s attention with their appearance is just as relevant as creating exciting costumes,” Bivens said. said.

Bridging the personal and the fictional

Bivens is inspired by the actors of the series, using some of their personal objects and experiences in the wardrobes of their characters.

“Given the nature of the subject matter and the story, it just seemed natural to me, at times, to be curious about what an actor wanted to bring when collaborating with me on costumes,” Bivens said. “It’s so important, as a costume designer, to listen to your actors and respond to any notes they give… (They) made me better all the time.”

When she first met Zendaya, she learned that the star kept all of her late grandfather’s clothes in memory of him, according to the book.

By curating Rue’s style, Bivens created a “slacker vibe referencing rave and skater culture,” she writes in the book. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

“We talked about how an item of clothing that came from Rue’s (late) father could be like a security blanket for her,” Bivens wrote. This discussion led to what viewers refer to as Rue’s burgundy hoodie, which she wears in scenes throughout both seasons, although the detail that it had belonged to her father is not revealed until the end of season 1.

The lavender REI long-sleeved top worn by Jules (under an Eckhaus Latta crushed velvet tank top) in a scene from the show’s third episode, meanwhile, is one that Schafer herself brought or wore to one of his first attempts. Schafer, a trans woman, also brought the Gogo Graham dress that Jules wears in the season two finale to a montage that Bivens chose to use it, she writes, to showcase the work of a trans designer. .

“This has become one of my favorite outfits from season one and is an example of how Jules mixes patterns, colors and textures to create her own unique looks,” Bivens wrote. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

The future of “Euphoria” fashion

Bivens has yet to read the scripts for season three, which she says will air in 2024. But she told CNN she hopes to take on a bigger creative role in the show’s development in the future. , and offered to become a co-producer.

“I have other aspirations beyond costumes. I would love to direct,” Bivens said. “I would really like to be able to continue to be an active participant in the show, but find a new path to be able to delegate more.”

“Style is the ultimate form of self-expression,” writes Jeremy Scott, fashion designer and former creative director of Moschino, in the book’s foreword. “No one understands this better than Heidi Bivens.” Credit: Courtesy A24

He was told there would be a time jump of around five years between the second and third seasons with the caveat that creator Levinson is “always improving his ideas”.

“It’s very important to Sam that we don’t repeat ourselves,” Bivens said. “I hope audiences will be thrilled to experience something new as they find out where the characters are now and how their style has evolved and changed. It’s going to be fun for me to figure it out.”