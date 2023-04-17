Fashion
“Euphoria Fashion”: the secrets behind the show’s costume design
In “Euphoria,” the storytelling is not just through the writing, music, and cinematography, but through the clothing of its characters.
“You can take the opportunity to address every aspect of a costume to communicate,” Heidi Bivens, the show’s chief costume designer, told CNN over the phone. “It’s the color, the texture, the shape, the silhouette…how something new looks compared to how it’s worn. You can reveal or hide someone’s mental state. The clues don’t words create a mood.”
“Euphoria,” HBO’s award-winning show created and primarily written by Sam Levinson, unflinchingly portrays a set of teenagers struggling with drugs, sexuality, and relationship difficulties in today’s age of social media and the internet. perpetual anxiety.
(HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)
His depiction of youth culture with fashion as a key identifier made “a lot of people (feel) seen through the show in a way they may not have seen in others”, Bivens said.
In a new book, “Euphoria Fashion,” the costume designer reveals her process. Its pages include behind-the-scenes breakdowns of conversations with the show’s cast members; there are also Q&As with fashion designers, including Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant of Coperni, as well as historical essays on basics worn by the cast, like Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars.
“Euphoria Fashion” by Bivens features many previously unseen photos. Credit: Courtesy A24
Bivens’ work on “Euphoria” resonated deeply with fans of the show.
The show’s fashion has also influenced the brands: in a season two episode, Maddy (played by Alexa Demie) rummages through the closet of a woman whose child she is babysitting, wearing a vintage Blumarine t-shirt .
The role of fashion in building character arcs
Bivens casts a wide net when constructing his characters’ wardrobes. She sources her supplies from costume and vintage stores, designers and fashion houses and often borrows pieces from friends, such as the outfit Rue (Zendaya) wears to an end-of-summer party in the pilot episode. of the show.
“The vintage 70s silk work pants and disco top are from my very dear friend and talented stylist Amanda Merten,” Bivens wrote in her book. “I came to her house one day while I was getting ready, and she was wearing them. I said, ‘That’s the Rue look. I need this.'” Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO
And she says she often finds inspiration from people in the real world.
“Some of the best ideas I’ve worked into costumes have come from real people I’ve seen while shopping or walking around New York or Los Angeles,” Bivens explained.
This process is the “closet building method, which is how people build their closets in real life,” she writes in the book. “You don’t get everything in one place and you build it over time.”
In “Euphoria”, clothes are more plot devices and psychological profiles than props. Setting the parameters of each character’s psychology “has so much to do with being able to… sit with the characters in your mind and think about each scene and their motivation,” Bivens said.
Viewers first meet Jules (Hunter Schafer), a trans character, after she has just moved to East Highland, the fictional California town in which “Euphoria” is set, at the start of the first season. Embodying the youthful optimism that accompanies a new beginning, Jules wishes to “conquer femininity” as she puts it in the seventh episode of the series and seduce the male gaze by dressing as, according to Bivens, “her own avatar of a teenager cisgender”. This translates into a wardrobe of bright pastels and tennis skirts, spiced up with anime and fantasy elements.
Sourced from a vintage clothing dealer in Los Angeles, the floral sweater worn here “exemplifies Jules’ creativity in how she approaches her personal style,” Bivens writes in the book. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO
As the pains of love and trauma leave her growing disillusioned and she realizes there are other ways to explore her gender identity, Jules slips into a slightly muted, darker, and more androgynous between the show’s first and second seasons.
“These non-verbal cues, you can constantly refine them as you work through the dramatic and emotional arcs of the character,” Bivens said.
Romantic struggles also impact Maddy’s aesthetic. While he begins with colorful matching sets and provocative outfits with cutouts, he evolves over time as he emotionally matures and his relationship breaks down.
Much of Maddy’s wardrobe pushes the boundaries of generally permitted high school attire. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO
For the look Maddy wears to a formal winter dance at the end of season one (pictured above), Bivens went dark to portray both her “indifferent attitude” and heartbreak over her breakup, channeling Rose McGowan’s infamous “naked dress” on the 1998 VMAs red carpet, a she declared.
(Meanwhile, for Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), a character whose relationship with Maddy’s ex blossoms in season two, Bivens’ costume choices reflect an appropriation of Maddy’s old style in seeking her own. approval.)
And as Kat (Barbie Ferreira) regains confidence in her body and her sexuality, she trades in retro glasses and collared shirts for body-conscious BDSM-inspired pieces, complete with red and black harnesses, fishnet tights and corsets.
“This Jean Paul Gaultier ‘Soleil’ top is Barbie’s personal piece,” Bivens wrote in the book. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO
During adolescence, young people discover who they are, Bivens said. “It’s a special time where you can experiment. You can play. Keeping that spirit was really important to me.”
But for father-son characters Cal and Nate Jacobs (Eric Dane and Jacob Elordi, respectively), who struggle with ideas of sexuality and masculinity, there’s no getting off the beaten track. The book essay “Bound: Normcore as Fashion Bondage,” by journalist William Van Meter, highlights how a rotation of black, navy, white, and brown staples at any men’s clothing store exercises self-denial and the control they need to compensate for how conflicted they feel.
Cal (rear) and Nate (center) pose for a family photo. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO
“Being able to exercise restraint in your creative choices and understanding when a character needs to be… more pedestrian and not necessarily grab the audience’s attention with their appearance is just as relevant as creating exciting costumes,” Bivens said. said.
Bridging the personal and the fictional
Bivens is inspired by the actors of the series, using some of their personal objects and experiences in the wardrobes of their characters.
“Given the nature of the subject matter and the story, it just seemed natural to me, at times, to be curious about what an actor wanted to bring when collaborating with me on costumes,” Bivens said. “It’s so important, as a costume designer, to listen to your actors and respond to any notes they give… (They) made me better all the time.”
When she first met Zendaya, she learned that the star kept all of her late grandfather’s clothes in memory of him, according to the book.
By curating Rue’s style, Bivens created a “slacker vibe referencing rave and skater culture,” she writes in the book. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO
“We talked about how an item of clothing that came from Rue’s (late) father could be like a security blanket for her,” Bivens wrote. This discussion led to what viewers refer to as Rue’s burgundy hoodie, which she wears in scenes throughout both seasons, although the detail that it had belonged to her father is not revealed until the end of season 1.
The lavender REI long-sleeved top worn by Jules (under an Eckhaus Latta crushed velvet tank top) in a scene from the show’s third episode, meanwhile, is one that Schafer herself brought or wore to one of his first attempts. Schafer, a trans woman, also brought the Gogo Graham dress that Jules wears in the season two finale to a montage that Bivens chose to use it, she writes, to showcase the work of a trans designer. .
“This has become one of my favorite outfits from season one and is an example of how Jules mixes patterns, colors and textures to create her own unique looks,” Bivens wrote. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO
The future of “Euphoria” fashion
Bivens has yet to read the scripts for season three, which she says will air in 2024. But she told CNN she hopes to take on a bigger creative role in the show’s development in the future. , and offered to become a co-producer.
“I have other aspirations beyond costumes. I would love to direct,” Bivens said. “I would really like to be able to continue to be an active participant in the show, but find a new path to be able to delegate more.”
“Style is the ultimate form of self-expression,” writes Jeremy Scott, fashion designer and former creative director of Moschino, in the book’s foreword. “No one understands this better than Heidi Bivens.” Credit: Courtesy A24
He was told there would be a time jump of around five years between the second and third seasons with the caveat that creator Levinson is “always improving his ideas”.
“It’s very important to Sam that we don’t repeat ourselves,” Bivens said. “I hope audiences will be thrilled to experience something new as they find out where the characters are now and how their style has evolved and changed. It’s going to be fun for me to figure it out.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/euphoria-fashion-book-heidi-bivens-costumes/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- China prepares military for 2027 war with Taiwan, US think tank says
- Scholz backs EU-Indonesia deal to reduce dependence on China
- Hollywood screenwriters authorize wage strike
- Wisden pleads for Test cricket to be given a kiss of life
- Latest trends and styles to try this festive season
- Donald Trump’s belongings are worth at least $1.2 billion
- Actor Anthony Edwards lists historic Dana Point beach house for $6.5 million – Orange County Register
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Alastair Thomson Named Senior Advisor for Data Technology Innovation at NIH’s Advanced Research Project Agency for Health
- Hear what Putin had to say to China’s new defense minister
- ‘Friend, visionary, most popular world leader for reason’ of US and Uganda at IMF, Modi applauds profusely
- US sails warship through Taiwan Strait after Chinese drills