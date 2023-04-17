Fashion
Dreams Delivered Hosts 16th Annual North Shore Chicago Tribune Student Prom Shop
The Womans Club of Evanston and the Ivy Pearl Foundation in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority Inc., Delta Chi Omega hosted the Dreams Delivered Prom boutique for local high school students.
Ceremonial robes, shoes, accessories and jewelry were provided free of charge to students by appointment April 16-18 in downtown Evanston at the Womans Club of Evanston.
The club was festively decorated with balloons and flowers. A step-and-repeat photo opportunity backdrop was used to capture the memory of saying yes to sartorial moments.
Prom is an important event to celebrate the end of high school, but it can be very expensive, said Sheila Best, an Evanston resident of seven years and co-chair of Dreams Delivered of the Womans Club of Evanston. Dreams Delivered lets any student who chooses to wear a dress go to prom looking fabulous because they’ve found a free dress, shoes, and jewelry.
The eco-friendly aspect of the event is also important, according to Best, as students can choose from a wide variety of second-hand dresses instead of buying a new one made from new materials.
I’ve heard students and parents repeatedly say that without Dreams they couldn’t go to prom, Best said.
The dress collection began in 2007 with Best estimating around 1,000 options for prom-goers with a variety of sizes from 0-30. Since then, Dreams Delivered has fitted over 900 students.
We try to keep the collection up to date by regularly selecting dresses that have been around for a while, Best added. We are fundraising in the community to help replenish inventory and fill size gaps by purchasing dresses, using donated funds.
Emily Felts, 18, a senior at Evanston Township High School, was looking to find a dress on Sunday afternoon with her mother Susan Felts and Emilys’ friend Faith Crowe-Barnes from Evanston and 2022 ETHS.
Emily’s mother hoped her daughter’s prom experience would include her looking fantastic and fabulous.
I used to volunteer at the Womans Club for this event, so I had been looking forward to this event for years and years and years, said Susan Felts.
Emily said, I want, like, a bright color for her prom dress. I was thinking maybe orange.
Emily talked about going with a group of friends to the ETHS Ball on May 13 at the Chicago Navy Pier. The theme for the evenings is Lights, Camera, Action! and will take place in the AON Grand Ballroom.
The Say Yes to sartorial time for Emily, including finally choosing a bright red dress.
Julie Chernoff of Evanston assisted Emilys as a personal shopper. Many volunteer shoppers wore rhinestone tiaras to make the experience fun while allowing volunteers to be easily identified among the rows of dresses and togas.
It’s a sea of dresses, said Chernoff, a member of Evanston’s Womans Club for more than 25 years. It’s something really special for me.
Emily’s friend Faith Crowe-Barnes found a sparkly teal prom dress at the store last year, taking about an hour to select it after trying on several dresses.
Everyone here should try to find their best version of their own Yes to the Dress, Faith said.
Macy Hoeveler, 17, a senior from Evanston at ETHS, was seen favoring a red dress and trying on high heels.
Each shop day requires approximately 50 volunteers serving in roles ranging from personal shoppers to seamstresses.
To those who made the store possible, Macy Hoeveler said: Thank you, I mean, it’s really amazing.
I’ve been thinking about my prom dress since I was really little, so it’s great to not have to worry about the price of dresses because people really overprice those things, Macy said. It’s just a weight on my shoulders to love, to have the chance to wear my perfect dress without having to worry about wasting a million dollars on it.
Hannah Hoppa, 17, a senior at ETHS, chose a silvery blue dress with shimmering floral patterns.
I say yes to the dress because it’s really beautiful and I love the pattern, Hannah said.
Laurie Alltop of Evanston and her mother Joyce Williamson, both of Evanston, volunteered as seamstresses with Laurie’s mother using a sewing machine.
Alltop said about any dress, it’s just more confidence if it fits well.
Williamson was there to sew, because it’s something I can do well.
Hannah’s personal buyer was Sophia Levinson of Chicago, whose mother is an Evanston volunteer.
I loved shopping for my prom dress, Levinson said, and I just want to make sure every girl feels like a princess for the day because that’s how she deserves to feel.
Karie Angell Luc is a freelance journalist at Pioneer Press.
