Latest trends and styles to try this festive season

Eid 2023 is fast approaching, and with the festive fervor comes the urge to celebrate in style. Whether you’re attending Eid prayers, visiting family and friends, or just looking to make a statement at a party, putting your best foot forward is a non-negotiable mandate. In this comprehensive Eid 2023 menswear guide, we list a bunch of achievable trends that will keep you at the top of your fashion game. Whether you are looking for a classic kurtas– pathani pants, or a more contemporary look, our guide will help you make smart last-minute choices. Shades of gray Thinking of skipping the bright hues? This concrete gray kurta with highlighted collar and patti paired with printed pants from SVA Coutures latest Shahar collection is a great option to consider. The look exudes understated elegance and works just as well for a daytime look as it does for a late-night family gathering. Soft tones are having a fashion moment this summer Rizwan Shaikh’s luxury ready-to-wear brand ‘NAFS’ was launched just in time for the holiday season. We have a particular favorite from his debut collection, ‘Adam’, a floral appliqué jacket adorned with gold pitas, paired with a Chanderi Jacquard Kurta and trousers, which are both glamorous and understated, and perfect for memorable festive moments. When in doubt, choose black While a black kurta is an obvious choice for many, designer Nitika Gujral’s black salwar kurta with a fully embroidered raw silk Nehru jacket is eye-catching and strikes the right balance between classy and festive. The shine of the raw silk jacket and the silk viscose kurta is perfect. Are you “red” to turn heads? If you like to do it all, this Oxblood Red sherwani set by Sarab Khanijou might be a suitable option. Hand-embellished blue details on silk are a trend in more ways than one. Take pastries For a foolproof call What’s summer dressing, even without a slice of pastel? DIYARAJVVIR’s powder pink acrylic, and an mint green feather and embroidered kurta kurtas And others are ideal for keeping things minimalist and chic. Pastel colors are perfect for summer, and embroidery is perfect for the festive occasion.

