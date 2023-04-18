Philadelphia’s Fashion District mall restricts children under 18 to certain hours

Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, three teenage girls attempted to enter the Fashion District at the Ninth and Market Street entrance, and a security guard asked them for identification. They left. The security guard repeated the request every time someone who appeared to be a minor walked through the doors.

Outside, the Philadelphia police guarded the entrance on bicycles.

Skyi Brown, 16, was hoping to treat herself for her upcoming birthday and was among those invited to leave.

I’m trying to get dressed, she said, thinking about where she could kill time before work now that her trip to the mall was over.

Obviously we can’t go in, it’s a bit weird for me, but that’s the way it is. We can’t go against what they say.

Inside, an already quiet mall felt, well, calme, as security guards at all entrances began enforcing a new age limit. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a person aged 23 or over after 2:00 p.m.

Minors employed at the mall are still allowed to enter, with proof of work.

Earlier this monthmall management said the age restrictions were a way to address problems caused by large groups of teenagers after school and during spring break.

The move divides people. Youth advocates warn of the viciousness of youngsters who have limited spaces where they can hang out. Others say it’s a pity, but a few have ruined it for the rest.

The mall, which has struggled to deliver on its promise to be a revitalizing force for Market East, was able to easily turn away unaccompanied teenagers. Like Brown, most didn’t argue, even if they disagreed.

The food court near the Jefferson Station entrance remained mostly empty, although most food outlets were closed. A teenager was told he couldn’t walk through the mall to get to Market Street. Stores such as Claires, Journeys and GameStop remained without youngsters. Sneering teenagers who talked about crushes or posed for social media were hard to come by.

The checks have created some confusion among those blessed with youthful radiance.

Do you need to have ID to be at the mall now? a woman said as she pulled out her card, clearly annoyed. She cashed the check.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Dyshon Bryant, home from college to run errands, said being able to hand over his card made him feel a bit grown up.

It’s a step in the right direction, you get better security, Bryant said, learning what prompted the age restrictions.

Hundreds of teenagers descended on the mall earlier this month, prompting a police response. Three teenagers were cited for disorderly conduct and a fourth for carrying an airsoft weapon. Police say an officer suffered a knee injury while pursuing a suspect.

READ MORE: Police give conflicting accounts of what happened in the Fashion District when hundreds of teenagers gathered

Still, 17-year-olds like Stephanie Humphreys and Samantha Nutley, who had made the trip from Bucks County, couldn’t help but feel like the Fashion District was making a mistake.

That’s a lot of wasted money, said Humphreys, willing to spend her paycheck on summer clothes.

The teenagers skewered the mall for the decision in a way that only teenagers know how to do, calling it a dry and really boring mall with no youngsters present. Nutley accused the Fashion District of wasting resources and taking away another thing young people have.

Nutley, who had a boot, said she understood the intention of wanting to keep disruption to a minimum, but did not believe the teen lockdown was the answer.

I’m in trouble, she said. What disturbance are we going to make?

As the after-school rush came and went, few teenagers tried to make it through the entrance to Jefferson Station.

Maybe the kids got the memo, one man at the posted guard joked.

The guard just shrugged as another teenager approached.