Rachel McAdams’ Victoria Beckham cut-out red dress





Rachel McAdams didn’t miss a beat in her first red carpet appearance in nearly a year. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” on April 15, McAdams turned heads in a ruched cutout dress and strappy satin sandals. Stylized by Rob Zangardi And Marie HaenMcAdams paired the look with True diamond jewelry. McAdams’ red midi dress was taken from Victoria Beckham’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection and featured a stand-up collar that was anything but conservative. Along her right shoulder, the ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ star rocked a plunging oblong cutout that hit just above the bust. A few inches from her left side, the dress split into a second cutout that wrapped around her waist to the back of the dress. The piece featured ruched detailing along the cutouts, an asymmetrical hem and ruffled sleeves that fluttered as McAdams turned to pose from all angles. On her feet, the star wore red satin heeled sandals with square toe detailing and a sleek strap around each ankle. At one point on the red carpet, the star also placed her hands on her hips to show off her glazed donut manicure and the multiple diamond rings stacked on her fingers. Notably, McAdams also wore a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger. Although she’s been spotted wearing jewelry on this finger in the past, we can’t help but wonder if the accessory was a gift of his longtime partner, Jamie Linden. McAdams’ last red carpet appearance was at the world premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in San Diego in May 2022. During her appearance, she posed in a black ruched dress from the pre-fall collection 2022 by Alexandre Vauthier. The piece featured structured shoulder pads, an asymmetrical hemline and a turtleneck design. She styled the outfit again with strappy sandals and diamonds. Ahead, check out McAdams’ stunning dress at the premiere of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

