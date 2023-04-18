Fashion
Timothee Chalamet’s fascination with Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian curse
So, it looks like Timothe Chalamet is the latest male celebrity to be sucked into the Kardashian family vortex, with reports saying the Oscar nominee is dating Kylie Jenner.
entertainment tonight and other outlets, citing unnamed “insider” sources, confirmed the 27-year-old heartthrob is dating the 25-year-old makeup mogul and reality TV star.
“They’re keeping things casual at this point,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not serious, but Kylie enjoys hanging out with Timothe and seeing where things go. It’s been really fun for her because it feels very different from her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for her and Kylie. have a lot of fun.
It may be “new and exciting” for Jenner because Chalamet moves in what could be considered different celebrity circles, given that he’s an Oscar nominee and darling of indie cinema.
Admittedly, Jenner is pretty and very, very wealthy. It’s likely that she and Chalamet share a love of fashion. Jenner wears many designers and has launched various cosmetic and fashion lines – most recently her swimwear line which includes “sizes for all women”. Meanwhile, Chalamet is known for his edgy fashion sense, going all out with men’s evening wear on the red carpet. The two sparked romance rumors after they were spotted chatting at Paris Fashion Week.
Kylie Jenner and Timothe Chalamet interact during Paris Fashion Week in a video that has surfaced amid dating rumours. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z
— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023
But Chalamet is also considered one of the best young actors of his generation, which means he works with creatives with lofty ideas about film and art. Meanwhile, Jenner is best known for being a super-famous influencer and reality TV star who allegedly claimed to be a self-made billionaire; was accused of cultural appropriation; engages in apparent social media feuds with other influencers; throw extravagant birthday parties for her children Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1; uses this girl to market products; and finds a way to duck out of her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott’s November 2022 concert when people get stomped to death.
Whatever’s going on with Chalamet and Jenner, the actor might want to be reminded of the Kardashian curse. It is the belief that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have brought bad luck to many men they have been involved with, with the men’s lives falling into disarray or scandal during their high-profile relationships with the sisters or shortly. afterwards, according to Elle.
Of course, this could be one of the conspiracy theories that is probably an invented social media phenomenon. Again, this was borne out by the tumultuous results of a number of these men, Elle said.
Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West has been dismissed by major global corporations and much of American society for his anti-Semitic rants and lopsided behavior during his marriage to Kim and after their divorce. Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-partner, remains more unhappy than ever. Then there are NBA stars Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex-partners. Odom suffered a crack-induced stroke at a Las Vegas brothel in 2015 that put him in a life-threatening coma, while ‘love rat’ Thompson faced global backlash for his scandals serial cheating.
Musician Travis Barker was only married to older sister Kourtney Kardashian for a month when he was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in July 2022 suffering from life-threatening pancreatitis, which he says , was a complication of a previous endoscopy, as he explained on Instagram. , Us Weekly reported.
Pete Davidson appears to have emerged from his 10-month relationship with Kim Kardashian relatively unscathed and more famous than ever, with his reputation as a serial seducer of famous women bolstered. But during the relationship, he faced intense tabloid scrutiny of his private life and suffered online bullying and threats from Kanye West.
Kylie Jenner’s romance with Chalamet comes several months after she decided to take a break from her on-and-off relationship with Scott, ET reported. It’s likely that she and Chalamet met through her sister Kendall Jenner.
Neither star has spoken publicly about the romance; they also haven’t dated in any official capacity, including at last weekend’s star-studded Coachella music festival, ET said. “Kylie decided she didn’t want to go public with Timothe last weekend at Coachella,” the source told ET, “and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.”
