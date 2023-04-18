Fashion
Philadelphia Fashion District teen curfew goes into effect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new rule is posted directly on the entrance doors: “Anyone under the age of 18 will not be allowed to shopping in Philadelphia’s fashion district every day after 2 p.m., unless accompanied by an adult 23 years or older.
On its website, the district also states that it reserves the right to: “Limit children’s access to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday when unaccompanied by someone 25 or older. And limit groups of more than four people, unless accompanied by someone 25 or older.”
“How do they apply this? I don’t think it will be effective,” said one woman.
CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Fashion District about law enforcement and whether anyone will need to show ID to prove their age. We haven’t had a response.
In a statement, Fashion District Philadelphia said, “Individuals who refuse to comply with the code will be asked to leave the center. Those who fail or refuse to leave the center after being questioned on the basis of a code violation may be subject to arrest.”
Buyers CBS News Philadelphia spoke to were split on the changes, with some in favor.
“I think that’s a good thing,” Kevin Murphy said. “I think it empowers the kids.”
“I guess that’s a good thing because it keeps the crowds down,” Charlene Miller said. “Children won’t be so rowdy.”
Others say limiting access is not the answer.
“I feel like taking people’s freedoms away could create more problems than they would have if they didn’t do such a thing,” Tahjiddean Hargrove said.
“It won’t solve anything,” said one woman. “It’s going to keep the fashion district safe, it’s going to keep tourists safe.”
We contacted the Philadelphia police to enforce the mall rules, but got no response.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
