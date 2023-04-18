Lori Harvey’s sleek cut-out hip dress and boots totally stole the show at Revolve





Every time Lori Harvey rocks a trendy outfit, you know it’s time to take notes. We bookmarked it holiday bikini sets And accessoriesscreenshots of her plunging cocktail dresses for future formal inspiration, and bought a cowboy hat immediately after posting this photo. Naturally, we couldn’t wait to see her festival outfits, and Lori’s style didn’t disappoint. The model posed for a photo in front of a step-and-repeat at Revolve Festival, an invite-only event that always takes place during the first weekend of Coachella. The star-studded party isn’t complete without celebrities showing up in their best desert-ready looks, like Lori’s sleek white maxi dress that boasted a huge side cutout that the internet dubbed the “cleavage” trend. of the hip”. Lori’s bodycon dress also featured a cutout front, scoop neckline and side slit that offered a glimpse of her chunky lace-up boots. She carried a black shoulder bag and wore matching 90s-style black oval sunglasses. The model wore her hair in a braided pdo and completed her look with chunky gold hoop earrings. Steven Simione – Getty Images Steven Simione – Getty Images We’ll credit Lori’s boo Damson Idris and their happy relationship for part of her radiant, internally lit look, but the model’s skincare regimen is likely a big part of how she achieves her glamorous glow. Lori loves a simple moment of self-care and even touts this philosophy with her five-step beauty line, SKN by LH. In other TikTok interviews and videos, she shouted out products like KNC Supa Lip ScrubHailey Bieber’s Rhode Peptide Lip CareAnd The Hair Kitchen’s No.5 Rosemary + Mint Hair Growth Oil. If you’re late for an event you want to dress up a little for, take a page from Lori’s book and pair your favorite maxi dress with chunky lace-up boots for ~contrast~. Slick your hair back, toss your phone/keys/wallet/lip gloss in a small shoulder bag, slip on some sunglasses and your favorite earrings, and you’ll be set in no time. Pair the look starting with our favorite cut-out dresses and boots below. You might also like

