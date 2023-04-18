Fashion
Who’s going to the Met Gala 2023?
Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photo: Getty Images
It almost happened: fashion’s biggest night, the night to be both impressed and confused by fashion. On the first day of May, celebrities will gather for this year’s Met Gala under a theme at least slightly more gripping than in previous years: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, a tribute to the late designer who died in 2019 after creative director of Chanel for more than three decades and designer for Fendi for more than 50 years and for his eponymous brand for 35 years.
The Mets companion exhibit of the same name opens May 5 and will not be a traditional retrospective but, according to the curator of showsa glimpse of the evolution of Karl’s two-dimensional designs into three-dimensional clothing. vogueThe May 2023 issue is dedicated to Lagerfeld, for whom ten designers dressed some of his favorite models and shared memories of the legendary designer.
But enough about that. We all know that the real the allure of the Met Gala is to see which celebrities have invested the time, makeup and couture budget to make the trip to the internet favorite stages. Each year, the events’ mystery guest list follows the changing tides of the fashion world and is affected by all sorts of variables: filming times, vaccination status, level of notoriety and, most importantly, relationship with Anna Wintour. Who has what this year? Let’s go inside.
Nothing is really set in stone until the red carpet begins, but we can reasonably assume that all of this year’s co-chairs will be in attendance: Penlope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federerand Dua Lipa.
Lagerfeld has worked with and befriended a ton of stylish celebrities, and we can expect at least a few of them to show up. There’s Blake Lively, who was one of the co-chairs last year and attended the gala as Lagerfelds date in 2011. Cara Delevingne will no doubt be there with her clubbing buddy Eric Adams? And I hope to see Pharrell Williams, who recently cemented his place in the upper crust of the fashion elite as Louis Vuitton’s director of menswear.
Kristen Stewart was very close to Lagerfeld and remained in Chanel’s inner circle after her death, remember when Chanel held a private fashion show just for her? Gigi Hadid, who appears on vogues tribute cover and frequently wore Lagerfelds Fendi designs, is a likely participant. And Tilda Swinton and Helen Mirren, who both spoke at the Lagerfeld memorial in Paris in 2019, could pass.
Then there are the stars affiliated with Chanel as brand ambassadors: Margot RobbieNicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard, Margaret Qualley, Vanessa Paradis and Sofia Coppola to name a few.
On a slightly less glamorous but equally important note, page 6 says Pete Davidson will be in attendance, which seems plausible considering the hell will be in New York to host Saturday Night Live later this week.
Last year, the Met Gala hit the Kardashian pinnacle, inviting all five siblings (plus Kris) for the very first time. Earlier this year, tabloids claimed Wintour was backtracking and none of the family members were invited, but it seemed like it was just a rumor page 6 has since reported that in fact, Kim will be be at the gala. But will she arrive late to avoid a red carpet clash with Pete? Eek!
Another likely Kardashian guest: Kendall Jenner, who appears on vogues Lagerfeld is one of the ten models he most enjoyed working with. Other models on the cover, including Shalom Harlow, Naomi Campbell and Devon Aoki, are likely to walk the red carpet decked out in Lagerfeld designs.
One good thing to come out of Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny might be Benito wearing normcore on the Met Gala red carpet. I personally bet on a gloved appearance of the biggest fan of Dua Lipas and her adventure, Jack Harlow. And no couple nails a red carpet quite like Pharrell and his wife, so fingers crossed for that one.
Chances are Rihanna, who only attended in digital marble form last year, could be at the gala. She seems pretty willing to make public appearances these days, and the potent combination of her maternity style and Met Gala expertise would be earth-shattering. If she was ready to attend the Super Bowl, the fashion Super Bowl can’t be too far away. And considering that her son is never not In brand clothesI imagine he received his own personal invitation.
The only guest explicitly confirmed is the only one that matters: Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette.
