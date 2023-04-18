Fast fashion could be affected by the fight between the United States and China. What this means for Shein, Temu.

Text size





Fast fashion could be another flashpoint in the escalating US-China battle as the popularity of Chinas Shein, one of world’s largest online retailersand newcomer Temu are garnering increased attention in the US

As relations between the nations deteriorate, bipartisan support to take a closer look at the ties between the countries has grown. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chow’s congressional grilling for everything from the video app’s content serves millions of Americans to the Chinese government’s ability to access its user data, highlights change of orientation of politicians.

Shein, a fast fashion juggernaut that started in China and is based in Singapore, and Temu, known for its ultra-low prices and discounts, are among the companies targeted in a recent brief of the US-China Economic and Security Commission. The group advises Congress on issues related to relations between the two countries.

The report, written by Nicholas Kaufman, a political analyst at the commission, raises concerns about Shein, Temu and other Chinese digital upstarts. It focuses on their production processes, intellectual property rights, product safety, sourcing and potential use of forced labor, as well as US user data security concerns.

The focus on fast fashion is the latest indication that the repercussions of evolving US-China relations may go far beyond critical areas such as semiconductors.

Shein takes visibility into our supply chain seriously. For more than a decade, we have been providing our customers with in-demand and affordable fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, legally and with full respect for the communities we serve, said a Shein spokesperson. by email. Temu did not respond to requests for comment.

Given the rapid increase in market share of Shein and other Chinese e-commerce companies in the United States, the US government must ensure that these companies abide by US laws and regulations and do not benefit from unfair advantages over American companies, Kaufman said in the brief.

Shein, owned by Singapores Roadget Business, accounts for about half of fast fashion sales in the United States, beating European rivals like

Inditex



s (ITX) Zara and Sweden

H&M

.

Part of Shein’s success stems from a business model that relies on tracking and analyzing user data to determine fashion trends, according to the brief. It has garments made and delivered in about five to seven days, compared to three weeks for its competitors. Some users participate in this intelligence-gathering effort, sharing their data and activity on other social media apps, in order to get discounts.

Online discount site Temu, which advertised in the Super Bowl, quickly gained popularity and racked up downloads of its app. Its manufacturing and delivery processes are similar to Sheins, and it also relies on social media for sales.

Shein and similar companies highlight several concerning patterns and practices, Kaufman wrote. He cited reports that companies have used cotton from regions using forced labor and other exploitative labor practices and said it is difficult to monitor their sources of supply and know if these companies obtain goods that violate Uyghur law on the prevention of forced labor.

They offer a case study of Chinese e-commerce platforms outwitting regulators to develop a dominant presence in the US market, he wrote.

For example, Kaufman said, the average piece of Shein merchandise costs $11, making it exempt from China-related import duties and tariffs. Additionally, the company’s shipments are small enough to fall below the level requiring customs inspection, allowing it to ship direct and avoid scrutiny of its cotton supply, Kaufman wrote.

Congress has already essentially banned all imports from Xinjiang over concerns about forced labor, though tracking where the products are coming from has been difficult, analysts said. Several senators wrote to Shein executives in February requesting information about its alleged cotton sourcing from Xinjiang.

With Congress divided, the chances of seeing legislation related to the textile industry pass in the short term are limited. But the pressure on Chinese companies is likely to intensify, especially for companies whose operations collect US data.

The profile of this issue continues to rise, and even if it doesn’t translate into apparel industry-specific regulation, we could see more supply chain-related policy prescriptions, says Anna Ashton, Director China Business Affairs and US-China Relations at Eurasia Group. . A second possible or even probable angle of attack relates to data privacy vulnerabilities exhibited by Chinese retail websites.

Corrections & Amplifications: Singapore’s Roadget Business is Shein’s parent company. An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed Hong Kong-based Zoetop, Shein’s former owner, as the parent company.

Write to Reshma Kapadia at