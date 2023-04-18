Walmart sells Bonobos for $75 million





Walmart to sell high-end menswear retailer Bonobos for $75 million to Express Inc. and brand management firm WHP Global as it continues to roll out retail growth strategy online defined by Mark Lore, former CEO of Walmart US eCommerce. Walmart, under Lores’ tenure, paid $310 million in cash for Bonobos in 2017. Bonobos is primarily an online fashion retailer, but also operates 60 physical locations. Bonobos founder Andy Dunn joined Walmart in 2017 but left the company in January 2020. The terms of the current agreement provide that WHP Global will pay $50 million for the Bonobos brand, and Express will pay $25 million to acquire the operating assets and assume the related liabilities of the Bonobos business. Bonobos is delivering double-digit sales growth, and we plan to build on this momentum while realizing operational synergies and other economies of scale,” said Tim Baxter, CEO of Express. This is a compelling addition to our brand portfolio, and I expect the transaction to be operating profit and free cash flow accretive in fiscal 2023. Express said John Hutchinson would become CEO of the Bonobos business once the transaction closes. Express operates 540 retail outlets and outlets in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online business and 13 UpWest retail stores that support the online business. WHP Global holds a 60% stake in Express Inc. The deal also follows Walmart’s sale of outdoor goods retailer Moosejaw to Dicks Sporting Goods. Walmart also sold Shoes.com to CriticalPoint Capital in 2020 and online fashion retailer ModCloth to Go Global Retail in 2019 for undisclosed amounts. Walmart has also sold or closed other Lore projects such as Jet.com and JetBlack. The Bentonville-based retailer still owns intimates retailers Bare Necessities, plus-size retailer Eloquii and home fashion retailers Hayneedle and Art.com, which were acquired during Lores’ tenure.

