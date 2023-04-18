Adult supervision rule for teens now in effect in Philadelphia’s Fashion District – NBC10 Philadelphia

A new adult supervision rule for teenagers at a Philadelphia mall is now in effect after a flash mob caused chaos in the city center earlier this month.

All teens under the age of 18 must now be accompanied by an adult 23 or older at the Fashion District Philadelphia, also known as The Gallery, after 2 p.m. daily.there. Groups of more than four people are also not permitted in the mall when unaccompanied by someone 23 or older.

The rule does not apply to children working in the mall or taking SEPTA.

A sign outside the Fashion District in Philadelphia

The old shopping center code of conduct required visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult aged at least 25 after 5 p.m. on Fridays and until the end of weekends.

The new rule went into effect on Monday, nearly two weeks after a flash mob of hundreds of teenagers gathered near the Fashion District and wreaked havoc throughout the Center Citys Market Street East neighborhood.

Some Philadelphia residents, like Aguila Laureano, support the new rule, believing it will make the mall safer and prevent children from being messy.

Oh my God, I was raised and born here, you know what I’m sayin’? Now, all of a sudden, I’m afraid to come here, says Laureano.

Gabby Hughlett, who works at Got the Look, a boutique in the Fashion District, doesn’t think the rule will help though.

As we are a small company and we are new and our main customer is minors, this will definitely hurt our business and our sales, said Hughlett. Two hours is definitely way too early I think.

Hughlett told NBC10 that foot traffic at the mall has already declined since the pandemic. She also said her business was not a large business chain that could handle a drop in customer numbers.

The flash mobs happened after mall hours, so, you know, I really feel like it happens later, she said. You know, the mall closes at seven, so I think the curfew should definitely be much later.

Hughlett believes the curfew was a knee-jerk reaction and the flash mob was a one-time incident during spring break. She told NBC10 that the solution to preventing a similar incident should be increased security and police presence.

The new curfew also drew mixed reactions from teenagers. Samantha Utley, 17, at Upper Darby High School, told NBC10 she was turned away from the mall on Monday afternoon.

“We told him how old we were and he said, ‘Yeah. You can’t come in. You’re going to have to call someone,'” she said.

Utley recently injured her foot and is in a cast. She told NBC10 that she and her friend Stephanie Humphries visited the Fashion District after school and wanted to sit somewhere air-conditioned.

“The mall is where all the kids go and yes, they cause a commotion, but we’re just two girls. I’m just trying to go shopping,” Humphries said.

Utley told NBC10 that while the new rule applies inside the mall, it won’t stop kids from being messy outside.

“It’s going to happen no matter what and I’ve fallen like this taking it out on everyone just for people making bad decisions, I don’t think that’s fair,” Utley said.

Other teens, however, think the curfew is fair.

“I think the kids in Philadelphia did this to ourselves. That we did this to the whole group,” 16-year-old Yasmeen Felder told NBC10.

West Philadelphia’s Trenay Dantzler agrees.

“So the Two pm is fine, so it involves the parent more. Like you have the responsibility,” Dantzler said. “I think it’s smart because there’s too much gun violence in the city.”

Philadelphia police said NBC10 mall security would enforce the curfew while area officers would be responsible for general public safety. NBC10 has reached out to the Philadelphia Fashion District and the Downtown District for comment. We haven’t heard back from them yet.