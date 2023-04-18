Fashion
Adult supervision rule for teens now in effect in Philadelphia’s Fashion District – NBC10 Philadelphia
A new adult supervision rule for teenagers at a Philadelphia mall is now in effect after a flash mob caused chaos in the city center earlier this month.
All teens under the age of 18 must now be accompanied by an adult 23 or older at the Fashion District Philadelphia, also known as The Gallery, after 2 p.m. daily.there. Groups of more than four people are also not permitted in the mall when unaccompanied by someone 23 or older.
The rule does not apply to children working in the mall or taking SEPTA.
The old shopping center code of conduct required visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult aged at least 25 after 5 p.m. on Fridays and until the end of weekends.
The new rule went into effect on Monday, nearly two weeks after a flash mob of hundreds of teenagers gathered near the Fashion District and wreaked havoc throughout the Center Citys Market Street East neighborhood.
Some Philadelphia residents, like Aguila Laureano, support the new rule, believing it will make the mall safer and prevent children from being messy.
Oh my God, I was raised and born here, you know what I’m sayin’? Now, all of a sudden, I’m afraid to come here, says Laureano.
Gabby Hughlett, who works at Got the Look, a boutique in the Fashion District, doesn’t think the rule will help though.
As we are a small company and we are new and our main customer is minors, this will definitely hurt our business and our sales, said Hughlett. Two hours is definitely way too early I think.
Hughlett told NBC10 that foot traffic at the mall has already declined since the pandemic. She also said her business was not a large business chain that could handle a drop in customer numbers.
The flash mobs happened after mall hours, so, you know, I really feel like it happens later, she said. You know, the mall closes at seven, so I think the curfew should definitely be much later.
Hughlett believes the curfew was a knee-jerk reaction and the flash mob was a one-time incident during spring break. She told NBC10 that the solution to preventing a similar incident should be increased security and police presence.
A new adult supervision rule for teenagers at a Philadelphia mall is now in effect after a flash mob caused chaos in the city center earlier this month. NBC10’s Karen Hua had teenage reactions.
The new curfew also drew mixed reactions from teenagers. Samantha Utley, 17, at Upper Darby High School, told NBC10 she was turned away from the mall on Monday afternoon.
“We told him how old we were and he said, ‘Yeah. You can’t come in. You’re going to have to call someone,'” she said.
Utley recently injured her foot and is in a cast. She told NBC10 that she and her friend Stephanie Humphries visited the Fashion District after school and wanted to sit somewhere air-conditioned.
“The mall is where all the kids go and yes, they cause a commotion, but we’re just two girls. I’m just trying to go shopping,” Humphries said.
Utley told NBC10 that while the new rule applies inside the mall, it won’t stop kids from being messy outside.
“It’s going to happen no matter what and I’ve fallen like this taking it out on everyone just for people making bad decisions, I don’t think that’s fair,” Utley said.
Other teens, however, think the curfew is fair.
“I think the kids in Philadelphia did this to ourselves. That we did this to the whole group,” 16-year-old Yasmeen Felder told NBC10.
West Philadelphia’s Trenay Dantzler agrees.
“So the Two pm is fine, so it involves the parent more. Like you have the responsibility,” Dantzler said. “I think it’s smart because there’s too much gun violence in the city.”
Philadelphia police said NBC10 mall security would enforce the curfew while area officers would be responsible for general public safety. NBC10 has reached out to the Philadelphia Fashion District and the Downtown District for comment. We haven’t heard back from them yet.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/adult-supervision-rule-for-teens-now-in-effect-at-fashion-district-philadelphia/3547436/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Eagles hold on to one-stroke lead at ASUN Championship
- 18 long denim skirts to buy now
- Dow falls as Goldman and J&J decline
- Elon Musk tried to make OpenAI ‘the furthest thing from Google’
- Poverty is a killer, poor dietary choices and masking policies
- 1906 San Francisco earthquake, firing party
- Cooperation in Asia: Xi Jinping wants to take the next step with North Korea
- Judge blasts Trump’s last-minute attempt to delay rape trial, suggests more legal troubles ahead
- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce UK Performance Summer 2023
- Mumbai Cops Stop Bollywood Sex Racketeering, Catch Actress Aarti Mittal
- International table tennis player Naina Jaiswal received her PhD at the age of 22
- 5 new AI tools and why they matter to marketers