Fashion
Irina Shayk is toned all over in a nude dress with nipples IG Pics
- Irina Shayk showed up to Coachella in a totally epic nude dress that showed off her strong body (and nipples).
- She posted pictures of the look on her Instagram, and everyone totally freaked out.
- Irina doesn’t talk much about her health and workout routines, but she enjoys training in martial arts.
In case you missed it, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is happening right now, and a ton of celebrities are there to celebrate. Of course, this elite list includes model Irina Shayk, who just shared a photo on Instagram of herself in the coolest nude dress.
In the photos, you can spot Irina looking strong all over the place as she poses next to a spotlight while having a full nipple free moment. This photo is followed by another of the 37-year-old showing off her toned leg while showing off the high slit of the dress, followed by more photos of Irina looking super fierce. (There are also some photos of herself and designer Riccardo Tisci.)
Partners in Crime @riccardotisci17 Coachella, she written in the caption. Naturally, people freaked out and left him a ton of fire emojis in the comments section. I have never seen anyone more beautiful, wrote one person, while another replied, Wow Irina.
Irina doesn’t mess around with her festival fashion. She also dropped a series of photos of herself in a black cutout romper paired with strappy boots. It’s a total atmosphere.
If you’re curious about her health and workout routines, Irina is a mom to a 6-year-old, which keeps her very busy, she said. Vogue UK. In fact, Irina said she sometimes struggles with single parenthood.
Believe me, there are days when I wake up and I’m like, Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart, Irina said. I always try not to stay away from my daughter for more than a week, but I also don’t want to be that woman who doesn’t tell herself the truth, because I love my job and I was raised in a family headed by a woman. I want my daughter to know that mom has a job in her life because I want to raise a strong and powerful woman.
Maybe because she’s so busy, Irina hasn’t given a ton of details about her exercise routine lately, but she did say People that she’s big on martial arts. I do boxing, I do a bit of jiu-jitsu that I’m obsessed with,” she said.
Irina also said Women’s health in the UK that she hates traditional cardio. Running is my worst nightmare, so I had to find something I enjoy that gives me all the calorie-burning benefits of cardio without being bored to death, she said. That often means doing jiu-jitsu four times a week, as well as simple barbell moves that don’t require any equipment and really work my arms and butt when she travels.
That being said, Irina said O that she’s not super strict about her workout routine or what she eats. I haven’t exercised in probably a week, she said at the time, adding that she likes to eat a little sugar to boost her energy levels.
This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
I try to stay away from coffee because I think it makes you so dry, especially in the winter, she said. When I wake up I have a glass of hot water with lemon, and a cup of coffee and definitely some cake.
Irina Shayk, everyone!
Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.
