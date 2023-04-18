Coachella 2023: how were the hottest stars of the festival dressed?

Coachella’s first weekend kicked off last Friday in Indio, Calif., and the annual music festival was the fashion show you’ve come to expect. Considering that this year’s lineup is dotted with artists such as bad bunny, Black RoseAnd blondethe Coachella main stage had no shortage of daring performance looks.

Blackpink rocked the stage at Coachella 2023

In the crowd, stylish stars like Hailey Bieber, Lil Nas XAnd Shawn Mendes also brought their best festival fashion, creating an epic weekend of perfectly summery street style.

On the Coachella stages, the glitzy outfits worn by the artists are ready to dazzle the crowds. Headlining group Black Rose embraced their coordinated girl group style with looks that were heavy on silver embellishments and cutouts. Iconic Rock Band blonde also looked into disco ball dressing: lead singer Debbie HarryThe cloak was covered in shards of reflective mirrors. bad bunnymeanwhile, chose BREthe colorful printed down jacket from s to stay warm in style.

Offstage, meanwhile, Coachella outfits played in festival style signatures (think, denim, fringe and lace), with celebrities from Irina Sheikh For Camille Cabello and even Alessandra Ambrosio setting the festival on fire with their inspiring looks. As Kourtney Kardashianthe husband Travis Barker played his set with Blink-182, the star also cheered him on from the sidelines in a shaggy black faux fur coat with oversized sunglasses. It just wouldn’t be a Coachella-ready outfit if it wasn’t slightly overdone.

Below, more of the best fashion moments from the first weekend of Coachellas.

Article originally published on vogue.com

