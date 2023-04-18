ASU acquires the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles

ASU recently purchased the Institute of Fashion Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, adding it to the Herberger Institute of Design and the Arts.

ASU’s fashion program, which will now be called ASU FIDMwill operate in both Los Angeles and Phoenix.

FIDM, a private institution that focuses on providing its students with opportunities to develop their creative abilities, will continue to operate as a separate educational institution from ASU. However, the ASU partnership will help provide students with broader business-focused academic programs in the creative industries.

“The transition will provide students with access to a renowned faculty with extensive industry experience and the school will offer career-focused programs and experiences that will enable students to make a lasting and creative impact on the world. “, said a Press release of the University read.

During the transition period, FIDM students will have the opportunity to continue their studies as well as take courses designated ASU FIDM.

“As we work through the transition, over the next year students could take courses designated as FIDM or ASU FIDM – but our goal is for them to get the educational content and extracurricular experiences that drew them to FIDM,” ASU spokeswoman Katie Paquet said in an email to The State Press.

Steven Tepper, Dean and Director of ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, explained how this collaboration will expand opportunities for students in a University press release.

“Giving aspiring creative professionals the opportunity to study at a global research university greatly expands their choices and ability to contribute to a rapidly growing industry,” Tepper said.

ASU works with FIDM students to inform them of ASU degree programs that have become accessible due to expansion. Students enrolled in FIDM’s fashion and design programs will receive guidance on their options for completing their programs at FIDM or continuing their studies at ASU, according to a statement from the University.

“We are actively communicating with all currently enrolled students on the best path for them based on their area of ​​study and where they are in their program of study,” said Paquet. “We are working to ensure that ASU programs allow current FIDM students to continue to take courses in the degree courses selected by the faculty with whom they came to study at FIDM’s current location in downtown Los Angeles. “

FIDM Education Vice President Barbara Bundy spoke of the excitement over the expansion in a press release.

“Our tradition of excellence and inspiration will continue to thrive as part of Arizona State University with students having expanded access to world-class facility faculty and programs to ensure they are prepared for a very demanding, increasingly competitive and ever-changing industry,” Bundy said.

While ASU and FIDM administrators have expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, several FIDM students have expressed concerns about the plans on platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

“I have seen the reaction of FIDM students to the purchase of their institution by ASU on TikTok, and I understand their concern about the impact this will have on their education at FIDM,” said Alejandra. Guerrero, a fashion student at ASU. “I think they just need reassurance from ASU that it’s a good thing for our two universities now that we won’t be competing, but rather merging the two programs.”

Guerrero said his feelings were mostly positive about the merger and the opportunities it could bring.

“Overall, I would say my thoughts on ASU’s purchase of FIDM are, for the most part, positive,” Guerrero said. “I think this opens a lot of doors for fashion-focused students at ASU, especially since FIDM is located in Los Angeles, where there are a handful of opportunities that wouldn’t normally be available in Arizona. “

While Guerrero is excited about the partnership, she has expressed concerns about its effect on student tuition and how much it will affect ASU’s curriculum.

Despite student hesitation, ASU and FIDM are confident in the partnership and the opportunities it will provide for Herberger Institute students and current FIDM students.

“As we move forward in the transition, ASU FIDM will bring together students, faculty, staff and alumni to discuss what the future of fashionable education should be and we expect new pathways and degrees emerge from these conversations, offered in both LA and Phoenix,” Paquet said.

