Fashion
ASU acquires the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles
ASU recently purchased the Institute of Fashion Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, adding it to the Herberger Institute of Design and the Arts.
ASU’s fashion program, which will now be called ASU FIDMwill operate in both Los Angeles and Phoenix.
FIDM, a private institution that focuses on providing its students with opportunities to develop their creative abilities, will continue to operate as a separate educational institution from ASU. However, the ASU partnership will help provide students with broader business-focused academic programs in the creative industries.
“The transition will provide students with access to a renowned faculty with extensive industry experience and the school will offer career-focused programs and experiences that will enable students to make a lasting and creative impact on the world. “, said a Press release of the University read.
During the transition period, FIDM students will have the opportunity to continue their studies as well as take courses designated ASU FIDM.
“As we work through the transition, over the next year students could take courses designated as FIDM or ASU FIDM – but our goal is for them to get the educational content and extracurricular experiences that drew them to FIDM,” ASU spokeswoman Katie Paquet said in an email to The State Press.
Steven Tepper, Dean and Director of ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, explained how this collaboration will expand opportunities for students in a University press release.
“Giving aspiring creative professionals the opportunity to study at a global research university greatly expands their choices and ability to contribute to a rapidly growing industry,” Tepper said.
ASU works with FIDM students to inform them of ASU degree programs that have become accessible due to expansion. Students enrolled in FIDM’s fashion and design programs will receive guidance on their options for completing their programs at FIDM or continuing their studies at ASU, according to a statement from the University.
“We are actively communicating with all currently enrolled students on the best path for them based on their area of study and where they are in their program of study,” said Paquet. “We are working to ensure that ASU programs allow current FIDM students to continue to take courses in the degree courses selected by the faculty with whom they came to study at FIDM’s current location in downtown Los Angeles. “
FIDM Education Vice President Barbara Bundy spoke of the excitement over the expansion in a press release.
“Our tradition of excellence and inspiration will continue to thrive as part of Arizona State University with students having expanded access to world-class facility faculty and programs to ensure they are prepared for a very demanding, increasingly competitive and ever-changing industry,” Bundy said.
While ASU and FIDM administrators have expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, several FIDM students have expressed concerns about the plans on platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.
“I have seen the reaction of FIDM students to the purchase of their institution by ASU on TikTok, and I understand their concern about the impact this will have on their education at FIDM,” said Alejandra. Guerrero, a fashion student at ASU. “I think they just need reassurance from ASU that it’s a good thing for our two universities now that we won’t be competing, but rather merging the two programs.”
Guerrero said his feelings were mostly positive about the merger and the opportunities it could bring.
“Overall, I would say my thoughts on ASU’s purchase of FIDM are, for the most part, positive,” Guerrero said. “I think this opens a lot of doors for fashion-focused students at ASU, especially since FIDM is located in Los Angeles, where there are a handful of opportunities that wouldn’t normally be available in Arizona. “
While Guerrero is excited about the partnership, she has expressed concerns about its effect on student tuition and how much it will affect ASU’s curriculum.
Despite student hesitation, ASU and FIDM are confident in the partnership and the opportunities it will provide for Herberger Institute students and current FIDM students.
“As we move forward in the transition, ASU FIDM will bring together students, faculty, staff and alumni to discuss what the future of fashionable education should be and we expect new pathways and degrees emerge from these conversations, offered in both LA and Phoenix,” Paquet said.
Edited by Sadie Buggle, Reagan Priest and Caera Learmonth.
Contact reporters at larisamay01@gmail.com and mtvega1@asu.edu and follow @larisamay01 And @madivega18 on Twitter.
As The state press on Facebook and follow @statepress on Twitter.
Continue to support student journalism and give to the state press today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.statepress.com/article/2023/04/asu-purchases-fashion-institute-of-design-los-angeles
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Scam 1992 actor Hemant Kher says he’s not out of work after viral tweet: Aisa bilkul nahi hai ki kaam zero hai | Bollywood
- Eagles hold on to one-stroke lead at ASUN Championship
- 18 long denim skirts to buy now
- Dow falls as Goldman and J&J decline
- Elon Musk tried to make OpenAI ‘the furthest thing from Google’
- Poverty is a killer, poor dietary choices and masking policies
- 1906 San Francisco earthquake, firing party
- Cooperation in Asia: Xi Jinping wants to take the next step with North Korea
- Judge blasts Trump’s last-minute attempt to delay rape trial, suggests more legal troubles ahead
- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce UK Performance Summer 2023
- Mumbai Cops Stop Bollywood Sex Racketeering, Catch Actress Aarti Mittal
- International table tennis player Naina Jaiswal received her PhD at the age of 22