Kate Chastains Baby Shower Dress: Pictures





Ever since Kate Chastain surprised Bravoholics with the news of her pregnancy in December 2022 in an adorable floral print dress, we’ve been following her effortless pregnancy style. In addition to wearing a flowing scarlet dress during a January appearance onWatch What Happens Live with Andy CohenTHEUnder the bridgealum also showed off her bright orange bikini bump style at 11 weeks in a beach snap in February. Most recently, Kate celebrated her future child with a baby shower, sharing photos taken by friends and family in two Instagram Stories from April 15. In the photos, the Florida native wears a stunning sage green maxi dress with three-quarter sleeves and a v-neck, completing the look with loosely tousled braids, multiple necklaces and sandals. She seemed to be in the party theme, which included lots of green and beige balloons. As Kate counts down the days until her due date, the blonde beauty continued to take to social media to share more glimpses of her growing belly. In late March, the former chief stew shared a mirror selfie via Twitter in which she is seen donning a pair of sunglasses, comfy flip flops and a black dress that hugs her baby bump. Waddling now, she captioned the photo, which included a sweet cameo from her dog. Additionally, Kate took to Instagram on April 15 to post snaps of herself by the ocean in a gorgeous gray maxi dress and sun hat as she prepared for the final countdown to when her baby arrives. After sharing the picturesque photos, many Bravolebs flooded the comments with their praise, includingThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dorit Kemsley, who noted how amazing the mother-to-be was. Dorits’ bandmate Sutton Stracke also shared how excited she was for the TV personality, whileVanderpump Rules Lala Kent, who gave birth to her daughter, Ocean, in March 2021, wrote, I know that feeling. So happy for you. As Kate prepares for her new arrival, she’s creating the perfect nest, as evidenced by a series of Instagram photos of her newly purchased home in late March. Baby needed a craftsman bungalow, she wrote in her Instagram Stories on March 25. Kate took a closer look at her new digs in a follow-up post two days later. Moving + 8 month pregnant nesting vibes = shifting into full yacht charter prep mode. ShowUnder the bridgeonPeacockand theBravo app.

