Dreams Delivered runs a prom dress shop for Evanston high school students





Virginia Hunt / The Northwest Daily The Womans Club of Evanston collected dresses from community donations, as well as local bridal shops and other businesses, to create a collection of free prom outfits for Evanston students.

Three days, 108 dates and nearly 1,000 dresses: in the ballroom of the Woman’s Club in Evanston, prom season is in full swing. It’s all part of Dreams Delivered, a program that provides free prom dresses, shoes, and jewelry to Evanston high school students. Organized jointly by the Woman’s Club of Evanston and the philanthropic arm of the Delta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the event runs from April 16-18 this year and is open to all Evanston students. In 2007, A member of the Woman’s Club mentioned that some students at Evanston Township High School couldn’t afford to buy prom dresses, said Dreams Delivered co-chair Sheila Best. That gave the program momentum, Best said. Although the event originally focused on supporting female students who identify as women, the program has since expanded to be more inclusive, Best said. “We’ve expanded it to all students who choose to wear a prom dress, and we’re very proud to be able to help all of those students,” Best said. Now in its sixteenth year, Dreams Delivered has collected dresses ranging in size from 0 to 32 from community members and local stores. On-site seamstresses make minor alterations. The program also features makeup tips and a personal shopping assistant to help with dress styling and give fashion advice. Dreams Delivered Co-Chair Lyndsay Kane said she and the rest of her team hope buyers will feel pampered throughout the experience. “It’s really a lot of fun for them,” Kane said. “Our goal is to make them feel very special.” The Woman’s Club uses budgeted funding money for the program or outside donations to fill her collection with a wide variety of clothing styles and sizes, Best said. Dress selection appointments are scheduled online. Although the program was originally needs-based, Dreams Delivered has opened up the opportunity to anyone interested in an effort to reduce stigma and promote dress recycling for the Evanston community, Best said. . “(The dresses) come and go frequently as we call every year to make sure the collection is as current as possible,” Best said. “We know styles change.” Before the ETHS prom on May 13, Dreams Delivered held a fashion show at ETHS during the school’s general assembly to show the dress collection to the students.. Local businesses, churches and media organizations help spread the message throughout the Evanston community. Trinity Bryant Senior Home School discovered the event via Facebook. Trying on formal dresses and finding the right one — a floral piece — brought a sense of confidence, Bryant said. “My parents didn’t really come from a lot of money,” Bryant said. “I sometimes feel bad asking them for certain things, and (the shop) makes me feel really special.” E-mail: [email protected] Related stories: — Valentine’s Day events in town — ‘A Just Time of Love’: Family Dance preserves joy amid Fleetwood-Jourdain’s uncertain future — Evanston celebrates restorative justice efforts at First Friday event

