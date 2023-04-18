Long-sleeved gloves bring Victorian chic back to celebrity fashion





The last Grammy Awards crowning ceremony Beyonce as a record winner with 32 trophies. She received her three new awards this year wearing a strapless Gucci champagne tulle dress and a metallic silver slit skirt. She teamed the look with black leather opera gloves, silver strappy high heels and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. The Queen of Pop was one of the latest to join the hottest trend of recent months and Hollywood’s awards season: opera gloves. 4 See the gallery Beyonce at the Grammys (Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) The Victorian accessory, which was once considered a must-have item for women at extravagant social events such as a gala evening at the opera, was adopted last year by stars on the red carpet and catwalks at various fashion week events. A long list of stars have been seen wearing gloves over the past year: Olivia Wilde wore sheer mesh gloves to the Governors Awards, Dua Lipa chose velvet gloves for her performance with Elton John in Los Angeles, Rihanna has been seen wearing them on several occasions, and Anne Hathaway chose to wear leather gloves at the Berlin Film Festival two months ago. One who also echoed the trend was Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton, who arrived at the BAFTA ceremony in a white Alexander McQueen dress adorned with a pair of black velvet gloves which contrasted with her dress. It was a stunning and revolutionary look in terms of the royal family. 4 See the gallery Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs (Photo: Chris Jackson/Pool Photos via AP) Since their beginnings in the 15th century, gloves have gone out of fashion, offering a luxurious look: unique black gloves from Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” or pink gloves from Marilyn Monroes in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”, to Bebe Rexha at the last Grammy Awards. 4 See the gallery Bebe Rexha at the Grammy Awards (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Made of leather, lace, satin and even latex, long gloves now come in a variety of colors and materials. Hollywood stars first started adopting them in 2020, but the trend later faded due to COVID. They continued to appear in designer catalogs including Dior, Prada, Chanel and others, and over the past year have become a fashion craze, aiming either to convey a more conservative look or to imitate that of blue blood families and Hollywood stars. Responding to the question of whether to embrace the trend, New York Times fashion editor Vanessa Friedman said she remained skeptical. However, she also explained that gloves can also add an interesting counterpoint to a dress, toughening up a lacy look, for example, or softening a strict one. They even look cool with a T-shirt. They have a way of making you feel cared for, like you have to wave your arms around with some big drama.

