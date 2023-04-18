My Dress-Up Darling Fan displays Marin’s kawaii personality in Sweet Cosplay





A game My darling dressing Cosplay brings Marin Kitagawa’s energetic and fun personality to life.

Created and posted on Reddit by costume master Nymphahri, the outfit recreates the character’s school uniform and features her signature black ribbon collar. Plus, the poses and facial expressions go a long way in selling Nymphahri as a Shinichi Fukuda cosplay fanatic. RELATED: Marin Vs My Darling Dressup. More than an Akari of a married couple – Who is the best Gyaru? CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The sweet story of my darling My darling dressing follows Kitagawa, a popular high school student with a passion for anime and video games and dreams of becoming a famous cosplayer. Teaming up with Wakana Gojo, a classmate who is an expert in sewing due to her secret passion for making Hina dolls, she pursues her goals with pure enthusiasm and joy. Fukuda’s ongoing manga first appeared in Square Enix’s Young Gangan in January 2018 and has sold over 8.5 million copies worldwide. In a recent interview, Keisuke Shinohara, who directed the first season of the anime adaptation of Fukuda’s popular manga, described his thoughts on how sympathetic Kitagawa was among fans. “She has respect for herself, as well as for others, which makes her likeable. Marin isn’t afraid to speak her mind, but when it comes to romance, she can be shy, and that’s understandable to anyone who’s been in love. The gap between her outward appearance and what’s going on inside makes her adorable. Combined with how she can become so devoted to something when she’s puts it, she has the ideal qualities that we look for in a person,” he said. declared. RELATED: My Dress-Up Darling Sequel Announced With Festive Artwork My Dress-Up Darling fans let their creativity run wild fans of My darling dressing don’t just show their love for the story by buying copies of the manga or watching episodes of the anime; they also channel their inner Kitagawa and make their own costumes. Beyond Nymphahri’s take on the female lead, other impressive examples of cosplay that bring Kitagawa to life include linnnng_cos’ photos that recreate several shots from the anime, and famed singer Akari Akase’s take, which celebrates the character’s birthday. Additionally, several fans took My darling dressing cosplay a step further by doing renditions of the different costumes that Kitagawa and Gojo create in the story. For example, professional model Arisa Chan showed off her take on Shizuku, a video game character that inspired the duo’s first cosplay. Similarly, Anari.exe shared his stunning rendition of Black Lobelia, a main antagonist of Flower Princess Blaze!!a fictional spectacle in the world of My darling dressing. THE My darling dressing the anime is available on Crunchyroll. Source: Reddit

