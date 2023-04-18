Fashion
Can the Bonobos help Express out of its rut?
This story was first reported and published by sister site Glossy Modern retail.
After months of falling sales and plummeting stock prices, fashion retailer Express Inc. is banking on a new acquisition.
Last week, the company, along with WHP Global, announcement plans to buy menswear brand Bonobos from Walmart. The two companies are paying a combined $75 million for Bonobos, a significant discount from the $310 million Walmart paid in 2017.
The deal caps a frustrating few quarters for Express, which has struggled to keep pace with fast fashion rivals like H&M and Zara. Express’s fourth quarter revenue fell 14% year-over-year, while its operating loss for fiscal 2022 was $67.5 million. Express has lost over 70% of its value in the past year, and its stock price is so low that it is risk of being expelled of the New York Stock Exchange.
Express hopes that Bonobos, which has done well in terms of sales, could potentially help the company recoup some losses. In a statement, Express CEO Tim Baxter said Bonobos had “double-digit sales growth” and called the company “a compelling addition to our brand portfolio.” He added that he expects “the transaction to be accretive to operating income and free cash flow positive in fiscal 2023.” However, experts told Modern Retail that Bonobos may not be enough to solve Express’s long list of problems, especially in the difficult area of mall retail.
Walmart absorbed the Bonobos nearly six years ago, citing the company’s “incredible product and customer experience”. It made the deal around the same time it acquired many other e-commerce focused companies, including Modcloth. However, many of these acquisitions fell apart in subsequent years as Walmart shifted its retail strategy to focus more on its core business. Two months before parting ways with the Bonobos, Walmart cut ties with sporting goods retailer Moosejaw.
Bonobos was founded in 2007 and sells men’s suits, shirts, and shorts, among other apparel. Overall, it’s a “quality” brand, Jessica Ramrez, senior research analyst for Jane Hali & Associates, told Modern Retail. At the same time, she said, her position might not be enough to save Express, given that Express “has been in the gutter for so long.”
“Express is not someone who has had his ducks in a row for many, many years,” Ramrez told Modern Retail. “If you walk into any [Express] store, it is completely obsolete. The website is outdated. The product itself is quite outdated… I feel like Express just needs a complete overhaul. It is not a retailer that is relevant in any sense.
Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, agreed. “Express is one of those brands you can walk on,” he told Modern Retail. “Although the products are of reasonable quality, they are rather average in terms of style. They are not cheap. And I think that’s one of the problems with Express, they just don’t have a strong enough proposition to justify their prices.
Express has tried to raise the bar in recent years, particularly in terms of connecting with younger shoppers. Much of its new strategy has focused on building a stronger social presence, testing new partnerships, improving its omnichannel capabilities, and not relying too heavily on promotions. “We were constantly measuring and optimizing as we went,” Express CMO Sara Tervo told Modern Retail last August. “And I would say we try to maintain a healthy balance between high-end brand building investments.”
Express and WHP Global have become closely linked recently. Last year the two entered into a “strategic partnership” in which WHP Global invested $25 million in Express for a pro forma 7.4% stake in the company. Express and WHP Group have also formed a “joint venture” valued at approximately $400 million. WHP Global, whose portfolio includes Anne Klein and Joe’s Jeans, has steadily increased its retail influence in recent years. As of March 2020, he had over $1 billion in spending power, CNBC reported.
Saunders told Modern Retail he thinks it’s “a bit odd” that WHP Global and Express are pursuing the Bonobos deal together, given that Express is partly under the WHP Global umbrella. “I wouldn’t really want Express to touch it, to be honest,” he said. On the WHP Global side, he said, Bonobos fits in with some of the group’s other acquisitions, particularly in menswear, and adds “another string to their bow.”
“It’s a different brand in that it’s a little more personalized, a little more bespoke,” he said. “It is, in some ways, ripe for international expansion…I think there is work to be done on the proposal. I don’t think it’s as sharp as it should be in the US, but I think there’s potential for brand growth, and I think that’s how WHP will see it.
Express is expected to report its fiscal first quarter results this summer. In the meantime, he “still has a lot of work to do on his own proposal,” Saunders said. The Bonobos deal “is good for Express because it’s a bit of diversification,” he added. “But that doesn’t absolve them of doing whatever they need to do to bring their core brand back up to speed.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/can-bonobos-help-get-express-out-of-its-rut/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Scam 1992 actor Hemant Kher says he’s not out of work after viral tweet: Aisa bilkul nahi hai ki kaam zero hai | Bollywood
- Eagles hold on to one-stroke lead at ASUN Championship
- 18 long denim skirts to buy now
- Dow falls as Goldman and J&J decline
- Elon Musk tried to make OpenAI ‘the furthest thing from Google’
- Poverty is a killer, poor dietary choices and masking policies
- 1906 San Francisco earthquake, firing party
- Cooperation in Asia: Xi Jinping wants to take the next step with North Korea
- Judge blasts Trump’s last-minute attempt to delay rape trial, suggests more legal troubles ahead
- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce UK Performance Summer 2023
- Mumbai Cops Stop Bollywood Sex Racketeering, Catch Actress Aarti Mittal
- International table tennis player Naina Jaiswal received her PhD at the age of 22