Can the Bonobos help Express out of its rut?

This story was first reported and published by sister site Glossy Modern retail.

After months of falling sales and plummeting stock prices, fashion retailer Express Inc. is banking on a new acquisition.

Last week, the company, along with WHP Global, announcement plans to buy menswear brand Bonobos from Walmart. The two companies are paying a combined $75 million for Bonobos, a significant discount from the $310 million Walmart paid in 2017.

The deal caps a frustrating few quarters for Express, which has struggled to keep pace with fast fashion rivals like H&M and Zara. Express’s fourth quarter revenue fell 14% year-over-year, while its operating loss for fiscal 2022 was $67.5 million. Express has lost over 70% of its value in the past year, and its stock price is so low that it is risk of being expelled of the New York Stock Exchange.

Express hopes that Bonobos, which has done well in terms of sales, could potentially help the company recoup some losses. In a statement, Express CEO Tim Baxter said Bonobos had “double-digit sales growth” and called the company “a compelling addition to our brand portfolio.” He added that he expects “the transaction to be accretive to operating income and free cash flow positive in fiscal 2023.” However, experts told Modern Retail that Bonobos may not be enough to solve Express’s long list of problems, especially in the difficult area of ​​mall retail.

Walmart absorbed the Bonobos nearly six years ago, citing the company’s “incredible product and customer experience”. It made the deal around the same time it acquired many other e-commerce focused companies, including Modcloth. However, many of these acquisitions fell apart in subsequent years as Walmart shifted its retail strategy to focus more on its core business. Two months before parting ways with the Bonobos, Walmart cut ties with sporting goods retailer Moosejaw.

Bonobos was founded in 2007 and sells men’s suits, shirts, and shorts, among other apparel. Overall, it’s a “quality” brand, Jessica Ramrez, senior research analyst for Jane Hali & Associates, told Modern Retail. At the same time, she said, her position might not be enough to save Express, given that Express “has been in the gutter for so long.”

“Express is not someone who has had his ducks in a row for many, many years,” Ramrez told Modern Retail. “If you walk into any [Express] store, it is completely obsolete. The website is outdated. The product itself is quite outdated… I feel like Express just needs a complete overhaul. It is not a retailer that is relevant in any sense.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, agreed. “Express is one of those brands you can walk on,” he told Modern Retail. “Although the products are of reasonable quality, they are rather average in terms of style. They are not cheap. And I think that’s one of the problems with Express, they just don’t have a strong enough proposition to justify their prices.

Express has tried to raise the bar in recent years, particularly in terms of connecting with younger shoppers. Much of its new strategy has focused on building a stronger social presence, testing new partnerships, improving its omnichannel capabilities, and not relying too heavily on promotions. “We were constantly measuring and optimizing as we went,” Express CMO Sara Tervo told Modern Retail last August. “And I would say we try to maintain a healthy balance between high-end brand building investments.”

Express and WHP Global have become closely linked recently. Last year the two entered into a “strategic partnership” in which WHP Global invested $25 million in Express for a pro forma 7.4% stake in the company. Express and WHP Group have also formed a “joint venture” valued at approximately $400 million. WHP Global, whose portfolio includes Anne Klein and Joe’s Jeans, has steadily increased its retail influence in recent years. As of March 2020, he had over $1 billion in spending power, CNBC reported.

Saunders told Modern Retail he thinks it’s “a bit odd” that WHP Global and Express are pursuing the Bonobos deal together, given that Express is partly under the WHP Global umbrella. “I wouldn’t really want Express to touch it, to be honest,” he said. On the WHP Global side, he said, Bonobos fits in with some of the group’s other acquisitions, particularly in menswear, and adds “another string to their bow.”

“It’s a different brand in that it’s a little more personalized, a little more bespoke,” he said. “It is, in some ways, ripe for international expansion…I think there is work to be done on the proposal. I don’t think it’s as sharp as it should be in the US, but I think there’s potential for brand growth, and I think that’s how WHP will see it.

Express is expected to report its fiscal first quarter results this summer. In the meantime, he “still has a lot of work to do on his own proposal,” Saunders said. The Bonobos deal “is good for Express because it’s a bit of diversification,” he added. “But that doesn’t absolve them of doing whatever they need to do to bring their core brand back up to speed.”