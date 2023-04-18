Mary Quant: in memory of the revolutionary creator of the miniskirt





Great Mary Quantwho died yesterday at the age of 93, wrote these inspiring words in her autobiography Quantity by quantity: The Look is not just the clothes you wear. It’s the way you wear makeup, the way you do your hair, the type of stockings you choose, the way you walk and stand. I wanted the girls to move, jump, be alive! There’s still no better way to capture the phenomenal energy of the teenage fashion rebellion she led in the 1960s. Mary Quant a true pioneer Written in 1966, Quantity was already world famous as the leader of the revolution that ushered in mini-skirts and hot pants, the rise of British Mod pop culture Diana Vreeland hailed as tremor of youth. The same year, the Daily Mirror fashion journalist green bliss reported that secretaries, students, and shop assistants wore skirts with hemlines just below the bottom. But Quantity never took credit for inventing the mini. For this, she pointed the finger at the girls around her, the teenage customers who had begun to harass her Bazaar shop on the corner of Kings Road. The Chelsea girl, the original girl in leather boots and black stockings who rolled out of Kings Road to be copied by the rest of London, across the country and then internationally. These girls clothes were accepted as a challenge. No designer is ever responsible for such a revolution. All a designer can do is anticipate a mood, she writes. Quantity ran with its customers requests for shorter, shorter! In 1964, Andre Courrges showed off short skirts in her famous space age collection in Paris. The difference was that it was haute couture, a fashion still slowly ordered for the elite. In London, Quantitysociety’s creativity spontaneously goes hand in hand with the new social democratic ready-to-wear, the desires stoked by the pop music of the Beatles And rolling stonesthe weekly tv show On your marks, ready? Go! hosted by Cathy Mac Gowan, and dancing in clubs like the Ad Lib in Soho. It’s the fashion that has changed from week to week for skinny baby boomer teenagers, a generation of girls earning their own money for the first time, battling the lackluster austerity of post-war Britain . Miniskirts a fashion revolution Quantity by quantity reads like a live report on their conversations. Sex is taken for granted. They talk candidly about everything from puberty to homosexuality, which they think for themselves. They are engaged and involved. Prejudices no longer exist. We had to follow them. As in so many origin stories of great designers, Quantity had resorted to sewing the kind of clothes she wanted to wear when she couldn’t find something she liked herself. Bazaar was set up with her husband Alexander Plunkett-Greene and an espresso bar entrepreneur Archie McNairand at first she was so scared of the customers that she kept a bottle of scotch under the counter.

