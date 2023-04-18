SIU fashion students will present their creations on April 20

CARBONDALE, Ill. Fashion designs, from apparel design, merchandising and styling, will be showcased when SIU Carbondales fashion studies program hosts the 2023 Student Showcase and Fashion Show at the Student Center on Thursday, April 20. The annual event is free and open to the public.

For Tatum Rayl, senior in programs fashion merchandising specialization, that meant creating a second-hand retail store, complete with market research, creating your own brand, exploring your location and pricing. Its window will present its brand and its store The Grayl.

Rayl, who is from Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, said her friends and family wondered why she wasn’t involved in fashion after initially attending the university’s mortuary science and funeral services program.

It made me realize that fashion merchandising is a career and I can do something I love, said Rayl, who is majoring in marketing and will graduate in December. I wasn’t into couture and the high end stuff. I didn’t really think fashion was something I could do career-wise. I appreciate the business side. That’s why I got into merchandising.

Russell Bailey / University communication and marketing Tatum Rayl, Senior in Fashion Merchandising Specialization Programs.

Rayls’ retail brand concepts and fashion styling efforts are among those featured from 6-7 p.m. in the Student Centers John W. Corker Lounge and Ballrooms C and D.

Find the right style

Allison Ulrich, a senior from Waterford, Wisconsin, will graduate in May with a specialization in fashion styling. Ulrich said she loved fashion from a young age and would style her mother and sisters.

From then on, I knew I wanted to style people specifically. I really like making people feel good about the clothes they wear and giving them an option, she said.

Fashion stylists can work as wardrobe consultants for a variety of personal and corporate clients, many of whom open their own businesses. Ulrich said it’s important to listen to customers’ suggestions on what they’re looking for, but also offer them options.

Her goal is to be a personal fashion stylist, perhaps in Chicago or Milwaukee, who goes to stores and selects different pieces and outfits for customers to consider, including digital retailers, such as Stitch Fix. While on campus for the past two years post-pandemic, Ulrich has been active in Fashion Club programs, a registered student organization.

Siwon Choassociate professor of fashion studies, said communication is important for designers.

Stylists can’t just do as they’re told. They need to have good communication skills to persuade customers to present themselves in their best light or be appropriate for certain events depending on the occasion, Cho said.

In addition to the work of Ulrichs and Rayls, other fashion styling projects on display will be Bella Musselman, a senior from Kansas City, Missouri, and Kylah Smith, a junior from Memphis, Tennessee.

Showcase of historical inspiration

Caroline Chwalisz, senior double major in fashion drawing and the management of Elgin, Illinois, will present its Jeune & Dmod line. Her line of six outfits will include circle skirts, corsets and sleeveless tops which can be quite outrageous if you go back centuries, she noted, adding that she has always been inspired by clothing from the 1600s. at 1800.

Russell Bailey / University communication and marketing Allison Ulrich, Senior in Fashion Styling Honors Programs.

The shaping and fitting process took me the longest, she said, noting that she does custom sizing for fitted figures for her models.

Chwalisz (pronounced Shwa-liz) will be graduating in December. She learned to sew by hand from her grandmother, then started sewing classes as a senior in high school, depending on her choice of clothes.

I thought it would be a good idea to make my own because I didn’t like that neckline or I didn’t like that fabric or length, she said. This is what pushed me to create my own clothes.

Chwalisz said her goal after graduating was to launch her own line of modest, feminine clothing with a bit of historical flair. I would love to play with that using natural fabrics.

If she didn’t get into fashion, Chwalisz said getting into the business was a good idea. One of his courses is to create a business plan. So she uses her fashion background as course material to determine factors like target market, brand values ​​and funding.

Once I understood that I wanted to do fashion and make clothes, I said to myself: this is a good idea; we specialize in entrepreneurship. It’s a good choice, she said.

Laura Kiddassociate professor and director of the fashion studies program, said Chwalisz is a meticulous student who can get into making historical pieces because it’s a niche market.

She likes to do a lot of historical stuff, so it’s fun, Kidd said. She is talented and a beautiful artist.

The fashion show begins with three freshmen who will each present a design titled Dressed for Effect. These students, along with hometowns, are:

ILLINOIS

Chicago: Jia Brown

OFallon: Noah Eaton

Royalton: Alora Lefler

Four advanced students will showcase fashion designs as part of mini-line collections with designs that highlight the decades from the 1960s to the 1990s. These students, along with their hometowns and lineage, are:

ILLINOIS

Carbondale: Nicole Robinson, 1980s, Obsession

Chicago Heights: Niy Vaughns, 1990s, Super Fly

Herrin: Aaron Elliot, 1970s, Tranquility

South Elgin: Lisa Vasilopoulos, 1960s, Summer Bummer

More information about the Fashion Studies program is available at academics.siu.edu/design/fashion-design/ or 618-453-1970.

###