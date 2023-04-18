Seminole student-athletes honored at Golden Nole ceremony





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Madelyne Anderson of the beach volleyball team, and Jordan Travis Balls were named Florida State Athletes of the Year at the 29e Annual Golden Nole Awards celebration at the Ruby Diamond Auditorium on the Florida State Campus. Anderson, a redshirt junior, led the Seminoles to 4th nationally this season and was named first-team All-American by leading Florida State to the national finals in 2022. Travis, a redshirt senior, has earned second-team All-ACC Honors for leading the Seminoles to a 10-3 record and Cheez-It Bowl win over Oklahoma in the 2022 season. The event, which is sponsored by the Florida States Student-Athlete Development Office, recognized Seminoles who excel as members of the community and who are committed to taking on leadership roles on and off their playgrounds. and their courts. The red carpet event is hosted by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, a group of 40 FSU student-athletes who represent Florida State’s incredible group of more than 500 student-athletes to create cohesion and adopt appropriate legislation for the representation of each of the athletes in the FSU. . Tonight was a wonderful event in an incredible venue to celebrate the achievements of student-athletes in the community and in the classroom, said Sarah Petronio, Assistant Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Development. We are so lucky that each of our student-athletes is passionate about competing at the highest level, graduating, and has compassion to help each other and those in the community. The opportunity to wear Garnet and Gold colors is something you do all your life; caring about others is what we do as Seminoles. The women’s swim team won the Directors’ Cup for community service as they averaged 9.0 hours of community service per student-athlete during the 2022-23 academic year. A total of 27 student-athletes were recognized by each of their sports with Golden Nole awards. Dillan Gibbons and Robert Cooper (soccer), Erin Howard (women’s basketball), Jaylan Gainey (men’s basketball), Cole Anderson (men’s golf), Charlotte Heath (women’s golf) and Lottie Woad (women’s golf) were among the outstanding student-athletes honored by the coaching staff of the 20th Florida State Athletics Team. Six Seminoles – Arianna Ottavianelli (women’s swimming), Dani Thompson (women’s cross country), Madison Slater (women’s cross country), CJ Campbell (soccer), Victoria Cervantes (women’s diving) and Lucas Bouquot (men’s cross country) have were honored with a Top Six Award for Community Service from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The award is given to six student-athletes from each ACC school who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities. Each of the Top Six for Service award winners is known for their dedication to serving others, while displaying a passion for enriching the lives of others. TaNiya Letson, the National Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Year, and Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, currently ranked No. 4 in the ITA National Rankings, were named Seminole Newcomers of the Year. Ottavianelli, who has now been cancer-free for more than two years, received two awards: the ACC Top Six Award and the Doc Fauls Rise Above Adversity Award. The redshirt sophomore was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma before the start of his freshman year at Florida State. She was diagnosed cancer-free on January 28, 2021, and swam competitively for the Seminoles during the 2021-22 season. Highlighted by Block on the Bayou’s Florida States victory over LSU in the Superdome, student-athletes were treated to a montage of videos of the year’s best moments. In addition to the incredibly athletic play in the Seminoles’ loss to preserve the season-opening win over the Tigers, the ACC women’s soccer championship, Josie Muffley’s incredible softball play against Lipscomb in February 2023 and Trey Cunningham winning the Bowerman Award, the athletics equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. Golden Nole Award Winners

Erin Howard, women’s basketball

Jaylan Gainey, men’s basketball

Dillan GibbonsRobert CooperFootball

Emily Ryan, volleyball

Clara RobbinsFootball

Peter Varjasi, men’s swimming

Maddie MacDonald, women’s swimming

Tazman Abramozwicz, men’s diving

Samantha Vear, female diving

Jaime FerrerBaseball

Cole Anderson, Men’s Golf

Charlotte Heath, Lottie Waad, women’s golf

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, Tennis Men

Anna Arkadiou, women’s tennis

Jordan Polo, Beach Volleyball

Cooper Schroeder, men’s cross country

Alyson Churchill, Women’s Cross Country

Amir Willis, men’s track

Faith Banks, female lead

Jeremiah Davis, men’s field

Caisa-Marie Lindfors, women’s pitch

Kat Sandercock, Kaley Mudge, softball

Kamden Bubba Nelson, Bravo

Meescha Cooper, the golden girls



Female Athlete of the Year

Madelyne Anderson, beach volleyball Male Athlete of the Year

Jordan TravisFootball Female Newcomer of the Year

TaNiya Latson, women’s basketball Male Athlete of the Year

Antoine Cornut Chauvinc Doc Fauls rises above adversity

Arianna Ottavianelli, women’s swimming

Trey Benson, Footballer The 10 best moments of the year

1.-The Block on the Bayou, Football

2.-Women’s football wins the ACC championship

3-TaNiya Latson Wins National Freshman of the Year

4.Trey Cunningham wins Bowerman Award (Athletics)

5.-Yordan Yanchev sets FSU record at ACC Championships (men’s swimming)

6.-Catch Josie Muffley (Softball)

7.-Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick defeat USC Pair in the national final (Beach Volleyball)

8.-Frederik Kjettrup wins the Waterson Invitational in record fashion (in golf)

9.-Mens Tennis advances to NCAA Sweet 16 Tournament

10.-Lottie Woad and Womens Golf Win Florida State Match Up Championships ACC Top 6 for Service

Arianna Ottavianelli, women’s swimming

Dani Thompson, Women’s Cross Country

Madison Slater, women’s cross country

CJ CampbellFootball

Victoria Cervantes, women’s diving

Lucas Bouquot, men’s cross country Community Service Champions

women swimming Seminole Staff Member of the Year

Chris Denson, Turf Superintendent Seminole Coach of the Year

Brian PenskyFootball

