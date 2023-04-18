13 Celebrities Who Led Coachella 2023





The best outfits from Coachella 2023.



Coachella 2023 has arrived and with it came a new take on festival fashion, here are all the best looks… Festival season is officially upon us as Coachella 2023 kicks off a series of exciting music events set to spice up spring and summer. Of course, it’s not just the stellar musical performances that get attendees excited, we all know that fashion plays a huge part in going to a festival! Barbiecore is back: All the celebrities are following the comeback trend For years, actors, pop stars and influencers have donned outfits at Coachella ranging from the weird to the wacky to the wonderful. However, this year many celebrities have taken a ‘toned down’ approach to the festival’s instantly recognizable style, such as Camila Cabello and Victoria Justice. Scroll through some of our favorite looks from Coachella 2023; with Billie Eilish, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Phoebe Bridgers and many more… Zoey Deutch wore an oversized cream pantsuit from H&M Zoey Deutsch Coachella 2023.



Photo: Zoey Deutch/Instagram

Victoria Justice brought a casual pop of color to her Coachella look Victoria Justice Coachella 2023.



Image: Getty

Victoria released two looks at Coachella.



Picture:

Getty





Amelia Dimoldenberg established herself as a fashion “It girl” at the 2023 festival Amelia Dimoldenberg Coachella 2023.



Photo: @ameliadimz/Instagram

Amelia released several plaid looks.



Image: Getty

Billie Eilish took the stage in a head-to-toe black ensemble Billie Eilish Coachella 2023.



Image: Getty

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner cut relaxed cuts for Coachella this year Hailey BieberCoachella 2023.



Photo: Hailey Beiber/Instagram

Kylie JennerCoachella 2023.



Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Daisy Jones & The Six co-stars (and BFFs) Suki and Camila wore denim Suki Waterhouse Coachella 2023.



Photo: Suki Waterhouse/Instagram

Camila MorroneCoachella 2023.



Image: Getty

Suki and Camla attended the Revolve party.



Photo: Suki Waterhouse/Instagram

Phoebe Bridgers brought the not-so-casual business to the Coachella stage Phoebe Bridgers Coachella 2023.



Image: Getty

Camila Cabello stuns in a brown Canadian tuxedo Camila Cabello Coachella 2023.



Image: Getty

Tasha Ghouri has proven herself to be the queen of villa style and festival fashion Tasha Gouri Coachella 2023.



Photo: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram

Tasha wore several stunning looks.



Photo: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack wowed in her colorful knitted ensemble India Pollack Coachella 2023.



Photo: Indiyah Polack/Instagram

The consensus of Internet users is there: Madeleine White has won the Influencer Olympics 2023 Madeleine Blanc Coachella 2023.



Photo: @madeleinecwhite/Instagram

Madeleine White was decked out in jewelry at Coachella.



Photo: @madeleinecwhite/Instagram

Madeleine White wore three amazing looks.



Photo: @madeleinecwhite/Instagram

