Hydro Flask’s New Outdoor Kitchen Items Just Dropped





A collapsible bowl Hydro Flask half liter bowl 1 A collapsible bowl Hydro Flask half liter bowl The half-liter bowl is ideal for serving snacks and meals, and for preparing food while you're at camp. This 8-ounce bowl is made from professional-grade stainless steel and features double-wall insulation to keep food hot or cold longer. Its colorful bottom, available in Birch or Baltic, is made with a powder coating that makes it durable and non-slip. Bowls stack inside each other for easy storage and packing. And best of all, they're dishwasher safe, making backyard kitchen cleanup a snap. 2 A smaller compact bowl Hydro Flask Camping Bowl 2 A smaller compact bowl Hydro Flask Camping Bowl The Camp Bowl shares the same specifications as the Half Quart Bowl but with a 3/4 pint capacity. Grab one of these 7.2 ounce bowls in birch, baltic or light green cactus. 3 A catchy plate Hydro Flask Camping Plate 3 A catchy plate Hydro Flask Camping Plate Stackable and dishwasher safe, the Camp Plate measures 9.25 inches wide and weighs 12 ounces. Its professional-grade stainless steel surface is tough and highly resistant to scratches and dents, while a two-layer construction reduces temperature transfer. Like the Camp Bowl, it is available in Cactus, Birch and Baltic. 4 A set of practical utensils Hydro Flask Camp Utensil Set 4 A set of practical utensils Hydro Flask Camp Utensil Set This durable set of camp utensils includes a spoon, a serrated knife and a lanyard to tie them together in a safe place. They are made from professional grade 1 millimeter thick stainless steel and are dishwasher safe. Clip them to your bag or stash them in a lunch box for meals at work.

