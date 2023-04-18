Fashion
From streetwear to formal, unique accessories: 5 fashion tips inspired by Jungkook | fashion trends
delhiZarafshan Shiraz
After working on a secret project and recording music in Los Angeles, while enjoying his time at Coachella 2023, BTS’s youngest member and K-Pop sensation – Jeon Jungkook is back in South Korea to do his farewell to BTS rapper J-Hope and As BTS Army swoons over their airport fashion in Seoul, we’re totally whipped for their bold and eclectic fashion sense. The Golden Maknae’s fashion sense is versatile and ever-changing as he is not afraid to take risks and express himself through his clothing choices.
Based on her public appearances and style choices, here are some potential fashion tips inspired by Jungkook:
- Experiment with different styles: Jungkook has been seen sporting a range of fashion styles, from casual streetwear to more polished and formal looks. Jungkook often wears casual street clothes such as oversized t-shirts, hoodies, and denim jackets. It has been seen with sports brands such as Supreme, Off-White and Nike. On the other hand, it also looks sharp in evening wear such as suits or blazers paired with dress pants. He often adds a touch of color or a trendy accessory to make the outfit his own. Don’t be afraid to try different styles and find what works for you.
2. Accessorize with trendy pieces: Jungkook often adds a bold accessory to his outfits, such as a statement necklace or unique earrings. Adding a standout accessory can elevate a simple outfit and make it more interesting. He also wears hats and beanies to complete his look.
3. Keep it cozy: Although he can wear a sharp suit or an edgy look, Jungkook often opts for comfortable and casual outfits, such as oversized sweaters and baggy pants. Jungkook is known for his athleticism and often wears sportswear such as workout leggings or basketball shorts. He also wears sneakers frequently and has been seen wearing Jordans, Yeezys and other popular brands. Prioritize comfort and wear clothes in which you feel good.
4. Play with color: Jungkook is known for wearing bright colors and bold patterns, which can add a fun and playful element to your wardrobe. The idol isn’t afraid to wear bright and bold designs, such as florals or camouflage prints. He also frequently wears red, which has become a signature color for him. Don’t be afraid to experiment with colors and patterns in your outfits.
5. Trust is key: No matter what you wear, the most important thing is to wear it with confidence. Jungkook exudes confidence and poise in his fashion choices, which makes him stand out and look good.
Overall, Jungkook’s clothing style is playful and adventurous, while still being comfortable and wearable. He often mixes and matches different styles and elements to create unique and interesting outfits that reflect his personality.
