Fashion
With a Kylie Jenner cover, HommeGirls begins its next chapter
ManGirlsthe independent magazine and clothing brand founded by designer Thakoon Panichgul, has landed its biggest cover star yet, Kylie Jenner.
On sale May 4, the issue has four additional covers, featuring models Emily Ratajkowski, Kiko Mizuhara, Paloma Elesser and Alek Wek. But spotlighting a star the magnitude of Jenners and the fact that it was her team who approached publication first, according to creative director Jen Brill, marks the start of MenGirls next step, Panichgul said.
Since its launch in 2019, ManGirls has grown from a secret Instagram to an insider favorite magazine and online publication. But if the arrival of a new printed publication is quite rare, one that develops and is commercially successful is even more so. Its online audience is still low, it has 30,000 unique visitors per month; its circulation is 90,000 copies, but the company is profitable and its revenues are up 85% year-over-year from 2021 to 2022. These figures are boosted by its clothing business, which sells shirts, recycled boxers, trench coats and t-shirts, and has seen its retailers double in 2022.
On the content side, ManGirls built the business by focusing on a specific point of view of women wearing menswear or inspired by menswear and continually signing new luxury advertisers. To date, the magazine has worked with Chanel, Nike, Calvin Klein, Ferragamo, Levis and Marc Jacobs Heaven. Chanel Beauty, Celine and J.Crew are sponsoring raffles in the April issue. In product, ManGirls slowly but intentionally expanded its clothing assortment, which is now stocked at retailers like Bergdorf Goodman and Net-a-Porter.
We defined ManGirls so well, and so distinctly, it’s now about trying to find the ways in which we can kind of expand the community, Panichgul said.
A dripping fashion response
ManGirls is something of a comeback engine for 2000s fashion star Panichgul. cashmere brand DTC Naadam to relaunch Thakoon as a low-cost digital label. (Panichgul has since parted ways with the company, and Naadam did not respond to a request for comment on Thakoons’ current operations.)
Panichgul began ManGirls as a passion project after noticing fashionable female friends using men’s clothing to create a daily uniform. It was a style sensibility that he didn’t think would get enough attention from existing publications and retailers. The concept, he thought, was specific but still rich and expansive.
His editorials are improvised and feature a personal style and clean looks. Creative director Brill sums up the vibe with a white Hanes t-shirt and Chanel jacket. Interviews often spotlight designers who embody the ethos of fluid dressing: designer Martine Rose and French stylist Camille Bidault-Waddington in the latest issue, which also featured a 16-page series on white shirts as a cultural force .
We were big believers in letting our instincts and guts drive things. Discovery is a huge part of publishing for us: new voices, new points of view; Were relentless and obsessed with these things, Brill said.
The magazine notifies Panichguls of edited clothing designs and provides a platform to showcase the clothing. Using the publication as a guide helped Panichgul create simple, refined pieces and fall into overproduction. The result, he said, is that people want to wear clothes with far less overhead than his previous ventures. Direct sales are above an average of 75%.
I pay attention to the community around me. [Reaching people] It’s not about looking at a business plan and working your way through projections and fake numbers, it’s a false promise, Panichgul said.
The business model is tailored to today’s circumstances, making it difficult for a magazine to exist solely on advertising dollars. In fashion, independent brands are struggling to stand out on the catwalks compared to the biggest luxury players. Brand storytelling across the magazine and its channels better matches today’s dynamic where consumers encounter brands themselves online, Panichgul said.
[Fashion] was really about lane presentations and being able to attract a handful of players, and once you did that, there was a trickle down effect, he said. I just don’t think it exists anymore.
HommeGirls looks to the future
Panichgul said that over the past four years he had prioritized strengthening DTC, making sure it understood its consumer and creating a strong, identifiable style of storytelling in the magazine that appealed to people who already had an inherent understanding of his perspective. A big part of that is being able to throw things against the wall and see where the tokens fall, Brill said. An example of this is Kylie’s cover, which for some readers will be unexpected.
Now, the brand is ready to accelerate the pace of content and commerce growth.
Panichgul wants to strengthen the editorial team by adding more staff and full-time contributors to ManGirls can make more partnerships and explore new content models. Over the past year, the company has hired a new feature director, fashion director, and general manager, and the Number 9 masthead included nearly 30 names. Already, the company has done brand-focused mini-issues, inserts and physical activations.
Panichgul, who initially took no investors so he could firm up his vision on his own, is now open to an injection, but is looking for real ManGirls believers, those who understand the business model and see its potential.
It’s really important to pay attention to the growth trajectory and seize momentum when we can, Panichgul said. I want people who believe in the brand; I don’t want money.
