Iran tries to reimpose strict dress codes on women after anti-hijab protests
Iran is trying to reimpose strict dress codes months after a wave of unrest over the death of a young woman in the custody of vice police saw women and girls remove their headscarves in protest.
The moves came as the government tries to regain control after months of sometimes violent nationwide protests that have posed the biggest challenge to the clerical establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled the backed monarchy. by the United States.
Over the weekend, thousands of text messages were sent to business owners and drivers reminding them of the new crackdown on women not wearing hijabs, the head coverings worn by some Muslim women, according to the channel. of Iranian public television IRIB News.
Authorities have also announced that people who encourage women to remove their hijab will be prosecuted.
The crime of promoting disclosure will be dealt with by the criminal court whose decisions are final and cannot be appealed, Deputy Attorney General Ali Jamadi said on Saturday, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.
The Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Police Force, Ahmad-Reza Radan, recently announced a series of procedures which came into effect on Saturday.
Stores in which employees do not wear head coverings will first receive a warning and could be closed if employees do not comply, he added.
After the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, in a hospital on September 16 after being detained for allegedly breaking laws governing dress, the hijab has become a symbol of official repression, women and girls defiantly removing their headscarves. in public.
The unrest was largely put down with force and mass arrests, and the government spent a few months reinforcing its renewed emphasis on women’s dress codes.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed the importance of the dress code, especially the headscarf, during a recent speech in Tehran.
The scarf is a religious necessity, he said, according to a video posted to Twitter by the government’s public affairs office.
Today, the issue of hijab is a legal issue, and all members of our society should adhere to hijab, as they have been so far, Raisi said at the April 1 event.
The renewed focus on the hijab was announced on April 8, with implementation beginning over the weekend.
The plans have been criticized by some Iranian women.
This harsh and rude response is sure to make matters worse or lead nowhere, Tehran resident Parinaz Mobarhan told West Asia News Agency in a video distributed by Reuters.
Hijab is a voluntary matter, said another resident, Nasiri, who provided only one name. The person himself must decide whether he wants to have this scarf around him or not. I think forcing this will give the opposite result.
The hijab has been compulsory for all women in Iran since the early 1980s Among the most obvious rules governing the behavior of the population are those based on the conservative interpretation of Islamic dress codes by the conservative establishment.
Morteza Aghatehrani, a hardliner in Iran’s parliament, said the hijab was instituted by God and was an old law that needed revising.
Parliament, the government and the judiciary are currently discussing it, he told NBC News, adding that serious changes are needed for it to be implemented.
Rima Abdelkader contributed.
