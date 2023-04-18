Model Silvia Trujillo talks about her inspiring fashion journey — Transcontinental Times

SPAIN: In an interview with TCT, model, travel agent and artistic painter Silvia Trujillo explains what inspired her to pursue fashion and modeling.

A motivating factor in someone’s success has always made life beautiful. This motivator can take the form of pursuing definite passions, trying new things in life, and constantly wanting to achieve anything while relentlessly fighting all odds. There is a similar story of determination, passion and goodwill in this discussion with Silvia.

Silvia Trujillo recounts her life journey

– Advertisement –

Silvia Trujillo was born in Madrid in August 1971 and is part of an Andalusian family. She lived in Madrid at 17 to complete a degree while her parents moved back to Tarifa, her hometown in southern Spain, to a small surfing and fishing village in Cadiz.

She decided to pursue tourism, which sparked her love for traveling and meeting new people. Like any other budding person, she wanted to be good at a lot of things. She is a fast learner and her goal of being financially dependent led her to opt for tourism as the perfect career choice.

– Advertisement –

She says, “And when you realize that you develop some of what you love, the rest stays behind. Later, I got married, I had two children and you devoted yourself more to your family. You never imagine that life suddenly has many surprises in store for you.

Silvia says she got divorced four years ago when she started modeling, a passion she rekindled after many years of suppressing it under a pile of work. She mentions that she loves creativity, which inspires her to try various themes like fashion, cosplay, and boudoir. She says, “I never thought that at 51 and with 2 children, I could be a model.”

– Advertisement –

People were invariably called Silvia “super photogenic” and said she “transmitted a lot in my photos.” She decided to embark on this journey of pursuing modeling as a passion after photographers started writing to her about her first session. She declares, “Then the publications started in the magazines. Until last year, I was invited to present myself as Ms. Madrid in the Elite Beauty Queen competition held in Riga in August, where I was a finalist II in the classic category.

Modeling reignited Silvia’s passion and furthered her growth in her personal life. She learned to understand new rules and to meet new people who made a point of praising this multi-talented model by portraying their “unconditional support” for three years now. Some admirers only speak to her virtually and she is proud of all the relationships she has forged so far.

Silvia points out, “I met great photography professionals, whom I greatly admire. All this opens doors for new projects that you want to develop.

In addition, it adds its influence and presence in the press, local newspapers like “Alcorcon today”interviews in “Perumira”, Global Talent Magazine from Peru, a jury in beauty contests and the latest discussion on a Latino channel on television in Canada “Teleritmo TV.” Magazines like Mds, Top Hat, Lenore, Swanky Magazine Cover, Beautica, Marika, Artells and Mac Magazine, as well as many communication channels, national and international, have helped her considerably in achieving her goals.

Silvia Trujillo mentions that her divorce was a redemptive motive and “good therapy” because she wanted to discover inspiring factors in life that would help her become herself again. Her biggest support has been her children. She needed a new direction in her life, which she got by clicking selfies on Instagram.

She mentions, “Then you meet people who help you grow and learn more about this world. Every day I learn something new and it’s heartwarming.

In his final address to readers, Trujillo mentions that “life always gives everyone a chance that you have to take”. She declares, “Above all, we should do things that make us happy and enjoy them. Don’t be afraid of it. Because you don’t regret the things you do, only the ones you didn’t try at the time.

She is sometimes overwhelmed by having to do everything at once, but she likes to do whatever satisfies her. She deduces, “So let’s not waste the opportunities that life gives us because the future is unpredictable, and something always good awaits us.”

Also read: UN diplomat Daniel del Valle talks about youth empowerment and human rights