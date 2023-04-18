Richmond kicks off fashion week





RVA Fashion Week 2018 during the fitting of the model. Image: Courtesy of Michael Hostetler Photography and Richmond Fashion Week

When it comes to fashion, Richmond’s style is unique, eclectic and dynamic, Jimmy Budd, co-founder and executive producer of RVA Fashion Week, told Axios. But above all, it’s about confidence and a mesh of styles ranging from boutique-bought pieces to thrift store finds. Driving the news: RVA Fashion Week The spring event kicked off on Monday and will continue through Sunday. Spring week focuses on luxury fashion from Richmond designers, while another week in the fall showcases streetwear. Why is this important: The event, now in its 15th year, celebrates the people who work in Richmond’s fashion industry, including designers, boutique owners, photographers and models. Plus, it showcases how “the people of Richmond push the boundaries of style” and create their own unique look, Budd said.

RVA Fashion Week was started in 2008 by a group of acclaimed VCU Arts’ students styling and merchandising department. Fall RVA Fashion Week 2022. Image: Courtesy of 20vsn Photography and Richmond Fashion Week What they say : “The VCU School of the Arts produces so much talent every year. The talent [in Richmond] is amazing,” Budd said, adding that he was the only UR kid to help kick off the week. Much of that talent will be on display all week in each night fashion-focused events, including a boutique shopping event Saturday afternoon, and an award ceremony gala friday. Student work is highlighted on Tuesday with girls for a change at Thomas Jefferson High School, which features the work of the student fashion club, and Thursday with a show focusing on the emergence of VCU designer students.

The week ends with luxury couture Final show Sunday, featuring “Richmond’s most influential designers.” Details: Venues, ticket prices and times vary for each show. Visit rvafw.com for more details and to find out what you should be wearing this year.

