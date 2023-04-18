[PV Talk] – The London cultural scene of the 80s, a new “fashion stories” event





Chris Sullivan has played in just about every groovy nightclub worth mentioning. He started partnering with Rusty Egan and Steve Strange of Blitz fame and went on to DJ Le Kilt, St Moritz, Rouge, Café de Paris and his famous Wag Club which he founded DJd and ran for 18 years. He was the first person to book New York hip-hop groups such as Fab Five Freddie, Afrika Bambaattaa and the Rock Steady Crew when he brought in Roxy Road. Show in November 1982. Subsequently, the Wag first featured the likes of Run DMC, Grandmaster Flash, De La Soul and Spoonie Gee, as well as all of the notable American rap acts. Simultaneously, the Wag also launched the new era of 80s dance jazz with their legendary Jazz Room where Sullivan DJ’d with Paul Murphy and Gilles Peterson while live acts included the unsigned Sade, Carmel, Working Week and legends jazz such as Wayne Shorter, Art Blakey, Slim Gaillard and Les McCann. Subsequently he DJed Ministry Ronnie Scotts, Riki Tik, Fabric and all the club and warehouse parties worth mentioning in London with gigs in Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Barcelona, ​​Milan and Ibiza countless times. He DJed at parties for, among others, Elton John, George Michael, Jean Paul Gaultier, Madonna, Rhys Ifans, Jude Law, Comme Des Garcons, Simone de Pury, Bianca Jagger, GQ, Esquire, Elle and Italian Vogue and had residencies at clubs such as Browns, Pacha, China White, Mo Mo and The Playboy He also often plays movie premieres and art previews around town and takes DJ slots each year at the Wayne Hemingways Vintage Car Boot Festival, Byline Festival, Houghton Festival, House of Fun for the band Madness, Portobello Live and at his own Portobello Soul festival. . He’s played openers for David Bowie and Fashion to Catwalk at the V+A and every September he works the closing night of the London Design Festival at the same venue. Currently, he has radio shows on Soho Radio, Totally Wired Radio and Portobello Radio. His specialty is to cater to almost any crowd and any age group or any situation by reading the situation to get the crowd moving. DJing is not an ego trip, he says. It’s about observing, reading the crowd and allowing them to have a good night’s sleep without being childish.

