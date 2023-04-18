Savile Row is back in style so why is the street so empty?

Savile Row is back in style. Or, at least, an idea of ​​it is. At Alexander McQueens’ recent mixed Fall/Winter 2023 show, creative director Sarah Burton described the bespoke collection as almost dating back to McQueen’s early days on Savile Row. She was referring to founder Lee McQueens’ teenage apprenticeships in the 1980s at Anderson & Sheppard and Gieves & Hawkes, where he learned about cutting accuracy.

It was a newfound mood at Stella McCartney, a designer who also cut her teeth on Savile Row, with her opening look of a brown plaid three-piece suit, worn without a shirt underneath. For the Balenciaga fashion show, the invitation was a complete pattern for a straight cut jacket. It was an attempt to reset the brand’s image by moving away from logo hoodies and sneakers (and a controversial holiday giveaway campaign) to the precise builds the house was for. renowned under its founder Cristbal Balenciaga.

But Savile Row itself can feel unloved. The old bank building that anchors the street is empty; its former tenants, Abercrombie & Fitch, moved out in 2021. 2 Savile Row is now occupied by the Pilar Corrias art gallery; 5 Savile Row is empty. If Savile Row is back in fashion, why isn’t anyone fighting for these addresses?

It is now 39 years since LVMH co-founder Bernard Arnault bought out Christian Dior for a symbolic franc, kicking off the era of luxury conglomerates. No one has since taken a Savile Row tailor-equivalent and turned it into a billion-dollar monolith of ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrances.

Huntsmans creative director Campbell Carey outside the designer store on Savile Row Matthew Walder 2017



Our idea of ​​Savile Row tailoring originated over 220 years ago, when society personality Beau Brummell asked his tailor to cut his coat and trousers with clean lines. Her look went against the thrift stores of the court of King George III, creating a new fashion for elegant tailoring. From there was born the bespoke suit, popular until the 1970s.

Step back 50 years, and if you wanted a suit, you had to have it made for you, says William Skinner, managing director of Dege & Skinner, a tailor established in 1865 that now occupies 10 Savile Row. Skinner is the fifth generation of master tailors in his family. This changed with the advent of ready-to-wear. It’s the existential threat that Savile Row has tackled ever since.

Over the years, some have tried to align bespoke and ready-to-wear. In 2012, Savile Rows tailors were announced as anchors for London Men’s Fashion Week, organized by the British Fashion Council. This schedule no longer exists and some of the tailors who participated, such as Hardy Amies, have since closed. Gieves & Hawkes was seen as a key calendar brand, attempting to channel a bespoke lifestyle into ready-to-wear products. Last year, its then owners, Trinity Group, went into administration. In November 2022, Gieves & Hawkes was acquired by Frasers Group, owners of Sports Direct.

You can’t force-feed custom people, you have to attract them

This comes against the backdrop of the global shift from formal to casual dress, aggravated by the pandemic and work-from-home culture. It may seem that the decline of Savile Rows is inevitable, a square peg in the round hole of the fashion industry.

This assumption is compounded by the mega-brand status of Parisian fashion houses, the equivalent of Savile Row tailors: Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga. Most of the two-storey houses still standing branched out into ready-to-wear in the 1950s and 1960s. Most now also design men’s clothing. They also expanded early into higher margin categories. Coco Chanel launched her first perfume in 1921. Christian Dior launched her first perfume, Miss Dior, the same year he unveiled his New Look, and sold stockings and gloves from his early years in business.

Many Savile Row tailors also branched out into ready-to-wear and accessories, albeit less lucratively. But most remain firmly committed to delivering what their house was founded to do: bespoke suits.

You can’t stuff bespoke people, says Campbell Carey, chief cut and creative director of Huntsman, which sits at 11 Savile Row. You have to attract them.

When I visited Carey in February, we talked in the first-floor meeting room. On the ground floor, a new client was being charmed by the habits of the house: he was telling stories of former clients, like Gregory Peck, while showing him different cuts of possible suits. Meanwhile, in the maze of workshops on three floors, a team of 11 tailors and 30 tailors were working at full speed. The company is comfortably in the black, with an operating profit of 3.4 million on sales of 18.5 million in 2021, according to filings by Companies House. Revenue from her small ready-to-wear line, which Carey calls an accessible extension of her bespoke philosophy, has increased fivefold since 2019.

<>

Two fitters at a London Savile Row tailor measure a customer, 1939 Getty Images

Savile Row in the 1960s Popperfoto via Getty Images



Huntsman acts as a tailor first, rather than claiming to be a fashion brand. You’re not making anyone happy by falling into this trap, Carey says. Customers who have been shopping with you for 20 years ask themselves, what do you do? This is not the purpose of this house. And the young guys you’re supposed to attract, Carey shakes her head. He manages easily.

Carey says much of her work corrects the misfits of the recent past, which did not emphasize education. When I started in 1988, he says, it was me and a bunch of old guys in the editing room near retirement. In the 1980s and 1990s, the tailors of Savile Row became greedy for their resources, they did not think about continuing their businesses. This meant little attention to training the next generation.

I don’t want to be the old man who clings to the stronghold of his knowledge, he says, speaking proudly of the tailors he trained as apprentices. I want them to take the reins.

For new tailors, the winds are against them. Fabric prices are rising due to inflation, but also import duties following the UK’s exit from the European Union. Rents on Savile Row are astronomical: in six-figure annual sums. Tailors who start their own business have to make their mark elsewhere.

We live in what was once the village store, says Ritchie Charlton, a fourth-generation tailor, trained in Savile Row but now based in a Kentish village. Charlton most recently worked as head tailor at Alexander McQueen, which had a menswear boutique on Savile Row for much of the 2010s. There he made bespoke suits for Eddie Redmayne and Bobby Gillespie.

Now established as a bespoke tailor in its own right, its client list remains private. For fittings, he travels to their home. It suits me to work from here, he says.

Being a tailor in London as a solo band is super tough. Having our house as a tailor’s shop reduces my overhead, which also reduces the cost of the costume.

Charlton believes in doing every step right, including the hand sewing in the sleeves. I know it makes very little difference if you were to see a side-by-side with machine shoulders, he said, but there’s a feel there. It has real body and a kind of tension that you don’t get when put together by a machine.

Of course, fashion and couture can communicate, if they are done with respect. In January, British designer Grace Wales Bonner asked Charlton to cut the opening coat and closing jacket for her Fall/Winter 2023 show in Paris. I think what Wales Bonner does is very interesting, because the clothes have volume and elegance, says Charlton. None of this is tense, it’s a very fluid thing.

Charlton has no desire to become a ready-to-wear designer himself. It focuses on bespoke suits and its customers. I’m doing it the way it’s always been done, he says, but of course with a modern fit and hopefully a little style.

Check out our latest stories first @financialtimesfashion on Instagram