Fashion
The best products to keep in your fashion emergency kit
Fashion emergencies can happen at any time. I definitely got my fair share!! The worst part? They leave you stressed, especially if you are unprepared. Whether it’s a last-minute outfit change for an important event, a missing button on your favorite shirt, or a makeup issue, having the right items on hand in a kit fashion emergency can make all the difference. Here are some of the best products to help you with any fashion emergency and ensure you look your best. I’ve also included a few products that will help keep your clothes looking good longer!
What to keep in your fashion emergency kit
fashion band
You’ve heard me talk about this before! This double-sided tape keeps clothes in place and prevents wardrobe malfunctions, making it a must-have accessory for any fashion emergency. I always have some in my purse just in case.
Clips to transform a classic bra into a racerback
These days it seems like so many tops and dresses have weird backs where you need a very specific bra. I love that these clips are a simple and inexpensive solution to transform any regular bra you might have into a racerback bra.
Bra extenders
These bra extenders are essential for any fashion emergency kit! Simply add the extra hooks and eyelets to the back of a bra, for added length and flexibility to the band, making it more comfortable to wear all day.
Drying rack
If you don’t already have one, I highly recommend adding it to your laundry room. Simply install the rack and hang your clothes. Air drying can extend the life of many of your garments. In addition, you can dispose of some of the products that I mention below.
Static Guard
Nobody wants that embarrassing situation where you can’t take your dress off. I’ve been there before and finally discovered Static Guard. It is a spray solution that helps eliminate static electricity from clothing, prevents sticking, sticking and electrostatic shock. Believe me though… it really works!
Deodorant sponge
There really is nothing worse than getting ready and then noticing a white patch of deodorant on your top. This removal sponge is a game-changer and can really prevent the need to change.
boob sweat products
For anyone with a fuller bust, spring and summer bring out the struggle of sweaty breasts. The worst feeling is when your bra is wet. But there is a solution! The Bust Dust is more of a powder while the other option is great if you prefer a lotion texture.
mini sewing kit
I like to keep a mini sewing kit handy, especially if I’m going to an event or a wedding. You never know what might happen! Whether it’s a loose button, a stray thread, or even a broken strap, this little sewing kit has you covered.
Hem tape
In a pinch and need to take a hem? This tape allows you to hem a garment with just a simple gluing strip, I’ve been using it for years, and it’s perfect for a fashion emergency kit. It also works for curtains, pillows, bedding, etc.
Button extenders
We’ve all been there where your favorite jeans are just a little too tight. This little fashion gadget lets you create an extended button so you don’t have to get rid of it yet.
Discovered
Although it might not be in your mini sewing kit yet, it’s a great handy and practical tool that’s good to have on hand for any misplaced threads or pulling in a sweater. You can also use it to open pockets, especially on blazers and pants.
Home dry cleaning
Sometimes going to the dry cleaner isn’t an option with your schedule, or it’s way too expensive. But this Woolite dry care cleanser is a game changer. It can dry clean any of your clothes in just 20 minutes.
How to take care of your clothes so they last longer
Detergent for sportswear and swimwear
I try to improve myself to extend the life of my clothes. I’ve heard that using a detergent specially formulated for certain types of fabrics, like activewear and swimwear, will remove sweat, body oils, odors, dirt, and chlorine from your clothes while maintaining the necessary elasticity and elasticity.
I saw another influencer share this, and after seeing it had 4.4k five-star reviews, I decided to order it. The best part is that it doesn’t leave any residue on fabric fibers like other detergents.
No more lost socks, tangled bra straps or damaged delicate garments. These laundry bags make it easy to put these items in and wash them in one load with all your laundry. I also like to travel with mine. When I get home, all I have to do is put it in the wash.
What do you keep in your fashion emergency kit?
I’d love to hear what else I should add to the list!
Please SHARE my posts on PINTEREST, INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBEAND FACEBOOK. It helps other women who might have style issues to find my blog. I thank you all and consider you a friend.
Are you one of the GURLS?
You will receive a daily email reminder from me alerting you when a new blog post goes live. And, occasionally, a special email will arrive in your inbox, so watch for it!
To GOD goes the glory!
Verse of the day
Psalms 24:1
1The earth is the lords, and all that it contains, the world and all who live in it;
50 is not oldpartners with affiliate platforms where a commission can be earned based on clicks and/or purchases, and would love for you to decide to use the links above. Affiliate links help bloggers like me fund the free content we provide on our blogs. Some products may be offered by brands.
|
Sources
2/ https://50isnotold.com/the-best-products-to-keep-in-your-fashion-emergency-kit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Sunak, Boris and Truss brace for awkward dinner showdown weeks after PM was stabbed in the back | Politics | News
- President Jokowi welcomes Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s official visit to Bogor Palace
- Lena Khan to Direct Hasan Minhaj’s Next Bollywood Comedy
- Battelle and Peloton execs headline C suite
- Debt Games – Is there a way out of the maze?
- US journalist to remain in Russian prison after appeal rejected – BBC News
- A Systematic Review of Morphometric Analysis of the Anterior Cerebral Artery (ACA) Highlighting Its Clinical Significance
- Scam 1992 actor Hemant Kher says he’s not out of work after viral tweet: Aisa bilkul nahi hai ki kaam zero hai | Bollywood
- Eagles hold on to one-stroke lead at ASUN Championship
- 18 long denim skirts to buy now
- Dow falls as Goldman and J&J decline
- Elon Musk tried to make OpenAI ‘the furthest thing from Google’