The best products to keep in your fashion emergency kit

Fashion emergencies can happen at any time. I definitely got my fair share!! The worst part? They leave you stressed, especially if you are unprepared. Whether it’s a last-minute outfit change for an important event, a missing button on your favorite shirt, or a makeup issue, having the right items on hand in a kit fashion emergency can make all the difference. Here are some of the best products to help you with any fashion emergency and ensure you look your best. I’ve also included a few products that will help keep your clothes looking good longer!

What to keep in your fashion emergency kit

You’ve heard me talk about this before! This double-sided tape keeps clothes in place and prevents wardrobe malfunctions, making it a must-have accessory for any fashion emergency. I always have some in my purse just in case.

These days it seems like so many tops and dresses have weird backs where you need a very specific bra. I love that these clips are a simple and inexpensive solution to transform any regular bra you might have into a racerback bra.

These bra extenders are essential for any fashion emergency kit! Simply add the extra hooks and eyelets to the back of a bra, for added length and flexibility to the band, making it more comfortable to wear all day.

If you don’t already have one, I highly recommend adding it to your laundry room. Simply install the rack and hang your clothes. Air drying can extend the life of many of your garments. In addition, you can dispose of some of the products that I mention below.

Nobody wants that embarrassing situation where you can’t take your dress off. I’ve been there before and finally discovered Static Guard. It is a spray solution that helps eliminate static electricity from clothing, prevents sticking, sticking and electrostatic shock. Believe me though… it really works!

There really is nothing worse than getting ready and then noticing a white patch of deodorant on your top. This removal sponge is a game-changer and can really prevent the need to change.

For anyone with a fuller bust, spring and summer bring out the struggle of sweaty breasts. The worst feeling is when your bra is wet. But there is a solution! The Bust Dust is more of a powder while the other option is great if you prefer a lotion texture.

I like to keep a mini sewing kit handy, especially if I’m going to an event or a wedding. You never know what might happen! Whether it’s a loose button, a stray thread, or even a broken strap, this little sewing kit has you covered.

In a pinch and need to take a hem? This tape allows you to hem a garment with just a simple gluing strip, I’ve been using it for years, and it’s perfect for a fashion emergency kit. It also works for curtains, pillows, bedding, etc.

We’ve all been there where your favorite jeans are just a little too tight. This little fashion gadget lets you create an extended button so you don’t have to get rid of it yet.

Although it might not be in your mini sewing kit yet, it’s a great handy and practical tool that’s good to have on hand for any misplaced threads or pulling in a sweater. You can also use it to open pockets, especially on blazers and pants.

Sometimes going to the dry cleaner isn’t an option with your schedule, or it’s way too expensive. But this Woolite dry care cleanser is a game changer. It can dry clean any of your clothes in just 20 minutes.

How to take care of your clothes so they last longer

I try to improve myself to extend the life of my clothes. I’ve heard that using a detergent specially formulated for certain types of fabrics, like activewear and swimwear, will remove sweat, body oils, odors, dirt, and chlorine from your clothes while maintaining the necessary elasticity and elasticity.

I saw another influencer share this, and after seeing it had 4.4k five-star reviews, I decided to order it. The best part is that it doesn’t leave any residue on fabric fibers like other detergents.

No more lost socks, tangled bra straps or damaged delicate garments. These laundry bags make it easy to put these items in and wash them in one load with all your laundry. I also like to travel with mine. When I get home, all I have to do is put it in the wash.

What do you keep in your fashion emergency kit?

I’d love to hear what else I should add to the list!

