Herms Revamps Mainland China’s First Store in The Peninsula Beijing
LONDON Herms on Monday unveiled the renovated and expanded store at The Peninsula Beijing, the site of the brand’s first store in mainland China, which opened in 1997.
Nearly doubling its original size, the new store provides a more spacious and inviting environment for customers to explore the brand’s full range of products, from silk collections, fashion and beauty jewelry, to leather goods, women’s and men’s fashion, horse riding and fine jewelry. and watches.
The new space features a distinctive facade, designed by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, made up of diamond-shaped wooden tiles arranged to resemble the scales of dragon statues in the nearby Forbidden City. While the gray stone of the temples of the imperial palace served as inspiration for the floors of the shops.
On the walls, the shop displays a photograph by Raphalle Peria entitled Le marche aux oiseaux, which recalls the importance of birds in Chinese culture, as well as the drawing of the Astrologie Astronomie square by Gianpaolo Pagni, a long-time collaborator of Hermès, in echo the store’s warm color palette.
The Parisian brand said the redesign speaks to the house’s long history and confidence in the Chinese market and its vibrant capital.
With 27 stores, China was one of the main drivers of the brand robust performance in 2022, and the market continued its festive rebound with strong spending during the Chinese New Year holiday in the first quarter of 2023, when Herms sales increased by 23% to 3.38 billion euros.
China’s enthusiasm for Herms bags was evident during the last edition of Art Basel Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong property mogul’s recent Sothebys auction Rare Hermès bags Joseph Laus, which sold for over $3 million.
Herms has increased production to meet demand, aiming for a 7% increase this year. A factory in Louviers, France, opened on April 7 and focuses on increasing production of the popular bags. Another plant in eastern France is scheduled to open in May, and three more are under construction and should be deployed over the next two years.
Over the weekend, Herms held a preview for its VIPs with rare bags and high-quality jewelry, according to social media posts on Xiaohongshu.
It was followed by a dinner at the Guardian Art Center with attendees including Bertrand Lortholary, French Ambassador to China, Cameron Cundle, Managing Director of The Peninsula Beijing, and Weiming Cao, President of Greater China at Herms.
In Beijing, Herms operates three downtown stores, the other two in China World Mall and SKP, and two airport locations.
The Beijing Peninsula is widely regarded as the birthplace of luxury retail in mainland China. Louis Vuitton opened its first continental store there in 1992, and the rest soon followed.
While several other major luxury retail players have grown over the years in Beijing, many top brands have chosen to stay with the hotel, such as Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Graff, Harry Winston, Jenny Packham and Shiatzy Chen.
Herms has modernized and expanded its stores in China to better meet rapidly growing demand. The brand reportedly earned at least 19 million renminbi, or $2.7 million, in sales the day it reopened its flagship store in Guangzhou Taikoo Hui, at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.
Marks Wuhan store at Heartland 66 city luxury mega mall last year, meanwhile, reportedly grossed around 30 million renminbi, or $4.45 million, on opening day, according to Xiaohongshu users. The two-story store replaced Wuhan’s previous location at Wuhan International Plaza opened in 2012.
In January, the brand celebrated the reopening of its Nanjing store in Deji Plaza with an auspicious ceremony featuring a Taoist priest, dressed in a yellow robe and traditional helmet, reciting specific passages while holding burning incense, then kneeling before a table full of offerings auspicious to worship the god of wealth. The extensive ritual has been widely discussed by Chinese netizens online.
|
