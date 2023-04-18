Fashion
Amazon just slashed prices on more than 300 spring fashion staples
Now that we’re settled into spring and it’s finally starting to warm up, all I can think about is buying some new clothes. While I certainly have pieces in my closet from previous years that I can still wear, I can’t resist adding a few seasonal styles. And since I’m not looking to spend hundreds of dollars on a new spring wardrobe, I recently turned to Amazon for some stylish yet affordable finds. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the retailer is host an epic sale on the cutest spring clothes, shoes and accessories of its house brand, The Drop.
The massive fashion sale offers discounts of up to 75% on you won’t find anything over $30. It includes 330 deals, so I’ve whittled down the massive list to the top 40 deals, broken down into four essential categories: tops and tees, shorts and skirts, dresses, shoes and accessories. The best part? Most parts are available in sizes XXS to 5X. Keep scrolling for the top 40 deals from The Drops Spring Fashion Sale, starting at $9.
Best tops and t-shirts:
- Lauren Scoop Neck Relaxed Running Tank Top$9 (originally $18)
- Courtney Tiny Crew Neck Short Sleeve Jersey T-Shirt$10 (originally $20)
- Ameena Cropped Ruffle Sweater Tank Top$14 (originally $30)
- Silky Stretchy Christy Cami Cowl Neck Top$14 (originally $40)
- Natalie V-Neck Lace Trim Camisole Tank Top$15 (originally $40)
- Annie Smocked Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top$16 (originally $50)
- Flora Fitted Ruched Front Crop Top$17 (originally $40)
- Gage Twist Vegan Leather Halterneck Top$17 (originally $70)
- Evelyn Square Neck Cropped Bubble Top$18 (originally $40)
- Marisol long-sleeved ruffled smocked top$20 (originally $50)
Whether you can use new everyday tees or dressier going out tops, you’ll find it on sale on Amazon this week. This tie-dye effect T-shirt is on sale for just $10, half of its original price. It is made of 100% cotton, which a critic described as very soft and high quality. Wear the boxy tee with everything from your favorite jeans to a pair of biker shorts for a look that’s both comfy and cute.
Buy now: $10 (originally $20); amazon.com
For a more sophisticated look that’s still casual, check this out now – $14 mesh tank top. Available in beige and white, the shirt has slim ribbed straps around the scoop neckline, as well as a ruffled hem that hits just above the hip area. The cropped tank top would look great with a range of high waisted bottoms, including jeans, slacks or a silky midi skirt.
Buy now: $14 (originally $30); amazon.com
And for a real spring vibe, it doesn’t get any better than this floral puff sleeve blouse. The cropped shirt has a flattering sweetheart neckline and gathered elastic at the back for a comfortable, close-fitting fit. Plus, it’s made from breathable, machine-washable cotton, so you don’t have to worry about putting it aside for special care. And, according to a buyerthe blouse can be dressed up with a skirt or paired with shorts for a look that’s both dressy and casual.
Buy now: $16 (originally $50); amazon.com
Best shorts and skirts:
- Sage Pull-On Terry Utility Shorts$13 (originally $30)
- Lorrie High-Rise Multi-Stretch Bike Shorts$14 (originally $30)
- Elaina French Terry Pull-On Fleece Shorts$14 (originally $30)
- Araya Draped Pull-On Shorts$15 (originally $30)
- Jada loose high-waisted shorts$16 (originally $40)
- Loose Eva Silky Stretch Pull On Shorts$16 (originally $40)
- Elliot Pleated Miniskirt$19 (originally $50)
- Jerry Silky Stretch Wide Hem Midi Skirt with Elastic Back$19 (originally $45)
- Bailey Utility Belted Shorts$20 (originally $45)
- Salma Pleated Loose Walking Shorts$20 (originally $45)
Now that you’ve stocked up on spring-ready shirts, it’s time to find your must-have shorts and skirts. For casual days running errands or training, these stretch biker shorts are the way to go. Made from a blend of recycled polyester and spandex, the high-rise shorts are designed to make commuting more comfortable and less sweaty. Wear them with an oversized graphic tee for a classic model look or pair them with an athletic top for a workout outfit.
Buy now: $14 (originally $30); amazon.com
A higher option, these high waisted utility shorts are the perfect way to stay cool and look groomed. It features an elastic waistband, removable fabric tie belt and oversized front pockets. Keep the style simple with a solid color t-shirt or tank top tucked into the shorts and a pair of flat sandals or sneakers.
Buy now: $20 (originally $45); amazon.com
If you’re more of a skirt type, allow me to suggest this silky midi number. Available in six colors, the pull-on skirt has an elasticated waistband and a ruffled hem that hits around the mid-calf area. As one buyer pointed out, the skirt is ideal for work or with a pair of sneakers. Its simple shape and luxe fabric make it easy to dress up or dress down, depending on the shoes and accessories you’re wearing.
Buy now: $19 (originally $45); amazon.com
Best dresses:
- Darcy Loose Tie-Back Silky Stretch Mini Slip Dress$18 (originally $45)
- Leslie Strappy Square Neck Ribbed Midi Dresss, $20 (originally $40)
- One Shoulder Mickey Cutout Ribbed Maxi Dress$20 (originally $45)
- Bell Sleeve Gauze Summer Mini Dress$21 (originally $50)
- Azami strappy midi dress$21 (originally $65)
- Dakota Belted Mini Shirt Dress$21 (originally $50)
- London Cutout Ruched Fitted Mini Dress$21 (originally $50)
- Zuri Cutout Fitted Maxi Sweater Dress$22 (originally $60)
- Makenna Cross-Strap Smocked Back Midi Dress$25 (originally $65)
- Calie V-Neck Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress$28 (originally $70)
If you ask me, a light dress, like this square neck, ribbed midi style, is often the coolest and most comfortable outfit option in spring and summer. Available in three neutral hues, the sleeveless dress has an easy-to-wear straight silhouette, as well as a subtle side slit. A reviewer confirmed it’s super cute and flattering, adding that the slit doesn’t rise too high, so it’s appropriate for work. And at $20, you might as well get more than one color.
Buy now: $20 (originally $40); amazon.com
Lightweight styling in a fluid silhouette, this airy mini dress is the epitome of spring dressing. It has three-quarter bell sleeves for a bit more coverage in transition times, as well as a split neckline with two ties and a ruffled skirt. Wear it with flat sandals and a shoulder bag for weekend brunch, or dress it up with loafers and a leather tote bag for a day at the office.
Buy now: $21 (originally $50); amazon.com
With the spring and summer wedding season accelerating, this silky sleeveless midi dress is a must. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and elastic in the back for optimal comfort, and it comes in three colors and patterns. Pair the dress with strappy heeled sandals and a neutral clutch, and you’ll be the best dressed guest at the event.
Buy now: $21 (originally $65); amazon.com
Best shoes and accessories:
- Amelie Square Toe Heeled Sandal$20 (originally $50)
- Maide Buckle Strap Flat Sandal$20 (originally $45)
- Anderson Padded High Heel Sandal$21 (originally $50)
- Nina Lace-up Fashion Sneaker$23 (originally $50)
- Woven Paisley Square Toe Block Heel Sandal$23 (originally $50)
- Mini Keela bag with chain strap$16 (originally $45)
- Melanie Nylon Mini Crossbody Bag$16 (originally $40)
- Diana Top-Handle Shoulder Bag$16 (originally $40)
- Lara mini chain shoulder bag$17 (originally $40)
- Janelle Ruched Shoulder Bag$19 (originally $50)
Once you’ve added your favorite spring clothes to your Amazon cart, complete the trail with a pair of sandals and a fabulous handbag. You can’t go wrong with classic black sandals, and this faux leather look has crossover straps that make it stand out. The single shoes have a padded footbed for added comfort and an adjustable ankle strap, so you can find your perfect fit. Wear the sandals with shorts, dresses, and even swimsuits throughout spring and summer.
Buy now: $20 (originally $45); amazon.com
For the evenings of this season, these braided strap block heel sandals are the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. Available in four colors, the faux leather heels are easy to slip on and off, and they have textured outsoles to keep you from slipping. They will be perfect with a flowing midi dress for a casual summer wedding, or with straight jeans and a tank top for a romantic date.
Buy now: $23 (originally $50); amazon.com
And when it comes to handbags, The Drop is a treasure trove of pretty styles at affordable prices, like this one faux leather bag it’s on sale for just $16. It has both a shoulder strap and a detachable chain strap, so you can wear it differently depending on your outfit. In addition, it has a zipper on the top to keep your things safe. Available in three neutral tones, this versatile handbag is set to become your go-to party bag this season.
Buy now: $16 (originally $45); amazon.com
