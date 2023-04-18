10 looks that prove Cara Delevingne is one of the biggest risk takers at the Met Galas

Since attending her very first Met Gala in 2011, the English model Cara DelevingneVogue United StatesLast month’s cover star has become a mainstay of the star-studded red carpet events, which take place on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York every year. Whether embracing the punk theme in 2013 or the camp theme in 2019, Delevingne has always proven that she is dedicated to nailing the dress code and really go aheadto provide a memorable fashion look. In fact, over the years, she’s proven to be one of the Mets’ biggest risk takers. Who could forget star gaze 2022 by Dior who said: Peg the Patriarchy?

Cara Delevingne dares to try everything on the Met Gala red carpet

While Delevingne played it classic and glamorous for her first appearances at the Met Gala, it was in 2013 that the model really hit her style on the carpet and started playing around with different dress codes. In honor of that year’s Punk: Chaos to Couture exhibit, she was dressed by Burberry in a plunging black dress adorned with silver tips: an avant-garde and rock and roll version of the LBD. For 2017 Rei Kawakubo And like boys theme, Delevingne channeled the vibe of the evening in a metallic silver Chanel suit. The final touch? His head, freshly shaved for a movie role, was also covered in silver paint.

As for more recent Met Gala hits, Delevingne grabbed attention in 2019 while celebrating the camp theme, wearing a rainbow Dior full combination with a dramatic machine glare helmet (it was decorated with bananas, fried eggs, teeth and eyeballs of the total camp!). In 2022, his Peg the Patriarchy Dior the look also became one of the night’s most talked about picks and one of her most famous Met looks. “It’s about women’s empowerment, gender equality, it’s kind of ‘stick to the man, the model said vogue the look. Last year, meanwhile, she also chose a red Dior suit, but it was when she took off the blazer on the carpet and revealed her bare form covered in gold body paint and nipple pasties that she really stole the show. You can simply always rely on Delevingne to turn heads and only time will tell what shell this year’s big deal will carry.

Article originally published on vogue.com

More fashion on Vogue.fr:

Coachella 2023: how were the hottest stars of the festival dressed?

27 of Karl Lagerfeld’s Best Little Black Dresses

The minimalist trend: 22 timeless dresses perfect for this spring