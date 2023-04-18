Best bracelets for men 2023

Men’s bracelets often don’t get the style recognition they deserve. Much attention is paid to watches (for birthday gifts, graduations), rings (football championships, weddings) and even necklaces. But bracelets are more subtle and easily overlooked accessories, but the best bracelets for men really up your fashion game.

The best bracelets for men add a refined touch to your look. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILERS

Bracelets are not an impulse purchase like a pair of sunglasses. You have to think and think about the purchase, especially if it’s expensive and you want to build a collection. Sorting through styles, materials, and designs can be overwhelming. It’s daunting because there’s so much to consider, says a fashion blogger Sabir Peele, from Mens Style Pro. Before, I spoke to fashion stylists and used my own fashion expertise to weigh in on the different choices. Whether you want an understated style like David Yurmans Link Chain or a bolder option like Bright Earth Man IDhere are the best bracelets for men of the moment.

Neiman Marcus David Yurman silver chain bracelet for men, 4 mm Sizes: XS to XL | Material: Sterling silver | Closing: Push clasp | Width: 4 millimeters David Yurmans bracelets are classic and sturdy. This box chain option is available in several materials, from stainless steel to silver to gold and different widths. Thinner styles are easier to layer with other bracelets and are also lightweight while thicker options look bigger.

Sizes: 7 to 8 inches | Materials: Black Titanium, Titanium, Sterling Silver, 14k Yellow Gold | Closing: Prong clasp | Width: 3 millimeters Mejuri is known for her modern and minimalist jewelry for men and women. Their best-selling Round Box Chain bracelet is one of the most affordable styles on the market, and looks high and expensive. This bracelet is also available in gold and silver (but costs more). Keep in mind that thinner chains tend to break faster than thicker options.

Size: 8 inches | Material: 14k Yellow Gold | Clasp Type: Folding clasp | Width: 0.33 inch A true statement maker and conversation starter, the Brilliant Earths ID Bracelet features beveled links and a bar that can be engraved with your name or initials. The style is substantial, so there’s no need to pile on this bracelet that stands out on its own.

Mr Doorman Tom Ford braided leather and gold-plated choker bracelet Sizes: M to L | Material: Leather, golden brass | Closing: T-closure | Width: 0.8 inch Made in Italy, the Tom Fords Woven Leather Strap is easy to dress up or wear, and is made from durable leather that’s built to last and just gets better with time. This design is adorned with a discreet TF logo and is available in black and dark brown leather.

Miansai Miansai Orson Buckle Leather Bracelet, Sterling Silver Sizes: S to L | Materials: Leather, sterling silver, rhodium | Clasp Type: T-clasp | Width: 4.5mm Founded in 2008, Miansai began by creating minimalist jewelry for men. The pieces are made from fine raw materials and have a sturdy edge. Leather straps are particularly stylish and well made with high quality materials that are also affordable.

Sizes: 8.5 inches | Materials: 14k Yellow Gold, 14k White Gold, Sterling Silver | Clasp Type: Prong clasp | Width: 0.13 millimeters A popular style that is timeless, the chain bracelet belongs in every men’s collection. It goes with everything from casual to formal looks, and the Brilliant Earths design is crafted from sustainably sourced 14k gold that won’t tarnish or rust over time. Just keep in mind that the bracelet only comes in one standard size (8.5 inches).

Mr Doorman Le Gramme Men’s Cuff in Brushed Sterling Silver 21g Sizes: S to L | Material: Sterling silver | Clasp Type: None | Width: 0.7 to 0.8mm Named after the unit of measurement used to indicate the weight of each piece, Le Gramme specializes in ethically mined silver bracelets with a minimalist and sophisticated design. This brushed silver cuff weighs 21 grams and comes in a felt and leather storage pouch so you can keep it polished and clean.

Sizes: 6.5 to 8 inches | Materials: Black Agate, Sterling Silver | Clasp Type: Swivel Clasp | Width: 4 millimeters Beaded bracelets can easily look beachy or a little New Age if not done right. With fine agate beads and sterling silver accents, Mejuris’ minimalist design strikes the right balance between sophisticated and casual. It’s also affordable and can be stacked or layered with other bracelets.

Paul Smith Paul Smith Braided Leather Bracelet Sizes: 8.3 inches | Material: Leather, copper, zinc | Clasp type: Magnetic clasp | Width: 0.2 inch If you think magnetic bracelets are cheap, this take on Paul Smith will change your mind: Crafted from rich woven leather, the bracelet features a heavy copper and zinc clasp that clicks together easily, eliminating the hassle of putting it on and taking it off. This bracelet is available in black as well as a bolder multicolored version.

What to consider when buying a men’s bracelet

Size and style

There are no hard and fast rules, but consider which bracelets will be the most comfortable for everyday wear. Measure your wrist size and choose a bracelet about half an inch larger, or an inch larger if you want a little more play, says fashion writer and strategist Stephen Millioti. Next, weigh your style options: do you want an open armband that’s easy to slip on and off, or a closed chain that stays in place if you’re active and on the go?

Materials

Just like clothing, the material of the strap is an important factor in what you buy. Invest in a good gold or silver bracelet that will stand the test of time, says Milioti. Also examine the clasp closely. Make sure it’s sturdy and secure, and for a more expensive item, ask about repair or replacement policies, advises Miliot. Beyond that, it’s worth looking for options that have lasting power, not fancy aesthetics, suggests Peele. Personally, I wear a twisted cable David Yurman cuff bracelet every day. Its sterling silver with 18k yellow gold caps and has the ability to enhance any outfit.

Versatility

This is probably the most important consideration. Do you plan to wear your bracelet alone or mix it with others? Based on this answer, you can opt for a thicker, thicker style or a sleek, minimalist style. Also consider if your bracelet is just for special occasions, in which case it can be more dressy and edgy, or more for everyday with a casual and comfortable style. Remember, your wrist should talk about who you are, says Milioti.

What is the best bracelet size to buy?

Almost any wristband can do double duty when it comes to dressing up or dressing down, says Peele. The most versatile width, however, is three to four millimeters because it creates a minimalist, tailored look, Peele finds.

How do you stack or style your bracelets?

Here’s a simple formula: Layer a metal chain with a beaded bracelet and a braided leather bracelet: These three styles always go well together since they offer an interesting mix of metals, textures and colors, says Milioti. To mix up your look but keep it from being too chaotic, stick to a consistent color theme: think bracelets all in yellow or black gold (with a pearl bracelet and a leather bracelet, for example ). Have a visual plan, then experiment a bit to see what looks best on you.

My knowledge

I am a fashion designer, expert and passionate about menswear. During the day, I work on branding and copywriting for brands like Everlane, and my writing has appeared in teen vogue, Nylon guys And Blue Magazine.

