How Philadelphia’s Fashion District will impose curfew on young people





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starting Monday, anyone under 18-year-olds won’t be allowed to shop in Philadelphia’s Fashion District unless accompanied by an adult 23 years or older after 2:00 p.m. daily. As a result, you will begin to see a lot more security guards at the Fashion District. A store employee who CBS News Philadelphia spoke to is relieved about the new policy. They say that at the start of the evening, hundreds of teenagers enter and ransack the fashion district. The purpose of this curfew is to quell that. Scenes like the photo below have become frequent at the Fashion District Mall in Center City. Brandon Brown has shared the video he says he recorded on April 1 – showing two teenagers squaring off for a fistfight as a large group dominates mall security. “Security couldn’t even handle these kids. There were hundreds of kids in there at the same time,” said Mall employee Brandon Brown. Brown runs a phone repair kiosk in the mall and is relieved that mall management is enforcing a new policy. Now, anyone under the age of 18 will not be allowed to shop at the Fashion District after 2 p.m. daily, unless accompanied by an adult who is at least 23 years old. “Overall I think it’s a good idea, I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Brown said. Some shoppers say they felt safe seeing the extra security in and around the mall. “I love it because I don’t have to worry about getting in trouble, you know what I mean? The more police, the less trouble,” one woman said. Private security guards are positioned at each entrance and are responsible for enforcement. Management says those who refuse to comply can potentially be arrested. “I think it’s a good thing, I think it empowers the kids,” Kevin Murphy said. “I guess that’s a good thing because it keeps the crowds down, the kids won’t be so rowdy,” Charlene Miller said. Some shoppers, however, disagree with the policy, saying not all teenagers deserve this punishment. “It’s unfair. Maybe they should be supervised by adults somehow, but we can’t lump everyone into one,” Maurice Coleman said. “We can’t paint everyone with the same brush.” “They should be allowed out. I was allowed out as a teenager with a group of friends,” said Chanel, a tourist. The Fashion District’s private security and Philadelphia police will work together to ensure the safety of customers, workers and those passing through the area. Aziza Shuler Aziza Shuler is an Emmy® award-winning journalist. She truly believes that everyone has a story, and she is most passionate about giving voice to the neglected, forgotten, and overlooked in our communities.

