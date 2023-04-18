The nap dress: a raised nightgown that has become a bridal trend





THE Trevi Fountain in Rome. Oktoberfest in Munich. Highclere Castle in Britain, which some may know better by its other (fictional) name: Downton Abbey. These are three of the most remote places people have documented themselves on Instagram wearing the Nap Dress, a garment introduced by the brand Hill House in 2019. The robe, as the name suggests, was designed as a sort of elevated nightgown that was comfortable enough to sleep in, stylish enough to go out on. During the pandemic, she has garnered a devoted fan following, with many sharing photos of themselves on social media. using the hashtag #napdressnation. The dress has a smocked bodice and a full skirt that usually hits above the ankles. It’s come in multiple styles, colors, and patterns, and has been embraced by different types: influencers, of course, but also moms (some of whom put their kids in matching dresses) and even brides. At first, we saw people wearing our products organically to get married, said Nell Diamond, 34, founder and CEO of Hill House Home. She added that many customers have requested more traditional wedding attire.

This month, Hill House Home is expanding into bridal with its first bridal line. It has more than a dozen pieces, including three new Nap Dresses in white fabrics. New styles include a shorter lace nap dress ($250), a full length lace dress with black ribbons as straps ($395) and a full length tulle dress with blue ribbons as straps (also $395 ). We loved the idea of ​​adding non-traditional colors into a bridal collection, Ms. Diamond said of the strapless maxi dresses. There is a small feeling of insolence. Ms Diamond started Hill House Home in 2016, after working at Deutsche Bank in New York. Her company’s retail footprint now includes three stores: one in Midtown, another in Palm Beach, Florida, and a seasonal store in Nantucket, where she spent summers growing up. At first, Hill House Home only sold bedding. But Ms Diamond said it didn’t take long before she started exploring expansion into clothing. She added that at the time she knew that if she was going to make clothes, one of her first pieces would be a dress.

I’m really not a pants person, she said. I need to be free. At her wedding in 2014 on the French Rivera, which was covered by Vogue, Mrs. Diamond wore a dress by Olivier Theyskens. It had a 10 foot train and required three fittings to produce. During the festivities, she wore several other outfits (by Rosie Assoulin, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana), and she said a Nap wedding dress would fit in perfectly with the rest of her wardrobe. I would have loved this nice, fun dress to get ready, Ms. Diamond said, instead of a random sweatshirt.

