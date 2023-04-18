Kevin Willard announces men’s basketball staff promotions





COLLEGE PARK, MD Entering the 2023-24 season, Maryland basketball head coach Kevin Willard announced three staff promotions. David Cox will now act as Associate Head Coach, Greg Manning Jr. was elevated to the rank of assistant coach, and Charlie Butler will assume the role of Director of Basketball Operations. “David has been phenomenal to work with and is a tireless recruiter,” Willard said. “His perspective and insight helps us improve every day. Having someone with his experience is great for the development of our players as well as our staff.” Cox joined the program last year as an assistant coach after a four-year stint as head coach at Rhode Island (2018-22). Prior to that, he was associate head coach for the Rams (2014-18) and Rutgers (2010-14), assistant coach at Georgetown (2007-10) and chief operating officer at Pittsburgh (2006-07). The DMV native has also coached both high school and AAU basketball in the area, giving him deep recruiting connections. “Greg has done a terrific job for our program and fully deserves this role,” Willard said. “He has the respect of our players and is well known throughout the community in Maryland and beyond.” Manning has held a number of roles during his five-year tenure at College Park and serves in the assistant coaching position which opened up when Grant Billmeier was named head coach at NJIT. The Alpharetta, GA native recently served as the Director of Basketball Operations since April 2021. He began his time with the Terps as the program’s video coordinator from 2018-21. Additionally, he has served as interim assistant coach for much of the 2021-22 season. From 2013 to 2018, Manning served as an assistant coach at Siena College under Jimmy Patsos. “Charlie has worked with me for several years and has an excellent understanding of day-to-day logistics management,” Willard said. “He works incredibly hard and makes sure we are prepared in all the different areas necessary for our staff and players to be successful.” Butler spent last season as basketball operations coordinator in his freshman year at College Park. This will be Butler’s ninth year working alongside Willard full-time after spending six seasons on his team at Seton Hall as basketball operations coordinator. He also spent two years prior to this role as the program’s video coordinator and four years as a team leader during his undergraduate career, including serving as a senior manager in 2014-15. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2023/4/18/mens-basketball-kevin-willard-announces-mens-basketball-staff-promotions.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos