Natalie Portman in a Jean Paul Gaultier knit dress





Portman’s style in the 90s >>>. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/kPUwu7bxqwjeFFRczSnFDg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE1NTU-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/fashionista_850/40115685ea6c9c6e741afc147dc9a90″ class=”imca90″ class=” “/> Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones that you desperately try to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in fashion history‘, the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscenes. Natalie Portman has been a household name since she was 13. In addition to starring in films ranging from “The Professional” to “Star Wars” pre-quels to “Black Swan“, the actor has been something of an “it” girl in fashion circles. From the late 90s to the late 2000s, in particular, Portman was known for her rock looks that ranged from geek-chic to edgy. This was the case at the premiere of “Everybody Says I Love You” in 1997, when she appeared in an arty avant-garde ensemble by Jean Paul Gaultier: the multicolored fishnet dress from the fall 1996 collection of the brand presents graphic prints of portraits and trompe-l’œil. patterns the eye with notes of punk And dirtyin a soft palette of blues, browns and yellows. To ground the eye-catching look, Portman carried a simple black beaded handbag and sported a pair of black platform sandals. She slicked her hair back into a low ponytail, with a singular braid playfully framing her face. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Image Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Image ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/yuCJd7UUX1T_7bVfC0LUeA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE2OTk-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/fashionista_850/348af99e5dc4f480711c272eag30/im class=” > Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Image Gaultier’s mesh pieces have stood the test of time and are still seen on celebrities like the kardashians–Jenners And Ice Cream Spice. Shop the JPG inspired look below. Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

