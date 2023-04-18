18 long denim skirts to buy now

I was recently combing through the denim shelves during a go-to-market with a sustainability-focused denim brand Always here. After looking at pair after pair of new silhouettes, all adorned with their signature paint stripe down the back, founders Sonia and Maurice Mosseri noted that there was one style they couldn’t keep in stock. The brand attracted a loyal following of denim heads with their classic yet modern silhouettes, but it wasn’t a pair of jeans they were referring to. It was a denim skirt. Their panama skirt, to be more precise, an A-line denim maxi. It’s currently sold out in all sizes in ivory and blue washes.

Their observation reflects a larger trend in the market. According to Moda Operandi’s social director, Kristen Lam, we’ve seen a serious appetite over the past month with over 165% increase in search terms for denim maxi skirts, driving over 180% of traffic to the site. Going through site after site, I was shocked at how many times I was asked to join waiting lists for sold out sizes. But a quick look at past runway collections revealed a slow build-up. Brands like Altuzarra, Diesel, Burberry, Givenchy and Tibi all showed off renditions in their Spring 23 collections. rue – with ambassadors ranging from Vogue Chinas Margaret Zhang to Tamu Mcpherson – popularized the style. Famous maxi denim champions this year include Gigi Hadid, Kate Hudson and Jenifer Lopez. The silhouettes in question range from a structured pencil skirt to a more fluid A-line. Some have slits, others have pleats. Washes vary even more, from deep indigo to bleached light wash.

Pressed further, Still Heres Sonia Mosseri, postulates, This sudden obsession with long denim skirts [parallels] the rise of low-rise, baggy jeans. Product of the year 2000 resurgence, the silhouette evokes visions of early sitcoms like Friends in his mind. I specifically picture Rachel, in a long denim skirt and white baby t-shirt, holding a cigarette and wearing flip flops. In the realm of style potential, this is just one avenue to explore. Lam, a personal fan of the figure, notes that the heavy fabric figure was intimidating as a short person. So I make sure to pay close attention to proportions and balance when styling, she explains. I wear the skirt with more form-fitting tops, white tank tops, cropped tees to accentuate my waist, and more feminine point-toe shoes to balance out all the fabric. For a cooler and edgier look, I’d opt for a pair of boxer shorts that stick out slightly from the waist and trainers for extra comfort. In our own research, we found black and blue denim varieties paired with blazers, crop tops and turtlenecks above. And below the hemlines, a similar range exists, with shoe options ranging from trainers to mules to Mary Janes, and even high-heeled flip-flops. I also think it’s a perfect pair with the tall boots we all own and can’t wait to wear (not hidden under jeans).” I think we all want a bit of asexual dressing contrasted with more femininity, Mosseri continues. Long skirts accomplish the latter. They encapsulated the timelessness of a great pair of jeans with an extra dash of femininity, what could be better? Below, we’ve rounded up our favorites that are hopefully still in stock. Fair warning, we suggest you act quickly, if you’re interested.

Shop our edit of the best long denim skirts:

Long black denim skirt Tibi launched this denim maxi silhouette in its Spring 23 show collection and many washes have since sold out after recently hitting the market. The black denim interpretation of this A-line silhouette is the perfect complement to a skintight bodysuit. Tibi

Long denim skirt If you’re looking for a more tailored look, we love the Majes black denim option. The cut is akin to a pencil skirt, but the denim washes away any essence of corporate dullness. The slit at the back offers just the right amount of mobility. Maya

Lula high waisted denim midi skirt Amarium reinvents its denim skirt with a pant-like waist instead of the button-down style of most jeans. All you need is a chambray shirt and a nice belt. Bitter

Robinson tie-waist denim midi skirt In this long midi skirt, Altuzarra added extra intrigue with tie embellishments, the perfect complement to a high waist and classic blue denim wash. Altuzarra

Denim midi skirt Goldsign offers something between A-line and pencil skirt silhouettes with the slightest hint of flair at the hemline. The darker wash looks quite contemporary, especially when paired with socks and sneakers. gold sign

Rye high-rise denim maxi skirt For a boho vibe, opt for a light wash and a relaxed silhouette like this one from Alice & Olivia. Their long denim skirt with a slit in the front only needs a colorful sweater and a pair of boots to complete the look. Alice and Oliver

Split-back organic cotton denim maxi skirt Raey simplified the silhouette of her best-selling denim maxi skirt, but added a raw hemline to finish it off. To complement the 90s low rise, keep it simple, all you really need is a white t-shirt. Raey

De-Ronny denim skirt Diesels denim midi features a pencil skirt silhouette and a dark wash with a back slit. With that shorter hem, opt for high boots to complete the look. Diesel

Carrara denim midi skirt If you’re looking for a more form-fitting effect, the B Sides Carrara Skirt does exactly what the mid-rise waist is slightly retro. They also added slits on both sides instead of the front or back. B-sides

Mid-length faded blue denim skirt If you’re not ready to commit to maxi hemming, Arch The offers a slightly shorter version, just below the knees. Fear not, this style retains the best elements of its longer counterparts: a streamlined silhouette and dramatic slit. Ark The

Blue Soro Midi Skirt Studio Nicholson offers a lighter wash midi denim skirt perfect for fall boots and lighter sweaters before the weather gets too warm. The loose silhouette is the perfect complement to anything oversized. Studio Nicholson

Their long denim skirt The Reformations denim maxi skirt has a more dramatic slit and a fitted silhouette, a very 90s touch. The criss-cross waist keeps the look fresh and modern. Reformation

Denim midi skirt If you want a slightly faded jean, opt for the classic button-up Hilla skirt from Agoldes. A slit at the back offsets the slender A-line silhouette. We suggest pairing it with a button down shirt and chunky boots. Agolde

Slit denim skirt For a more affordable option, Mango offers a denim skirt with a mid-rise waist and a slim fit. This no-frills option would complement any simple look. mango

Long iconic denim skirt for women When in doubt about denim, it’s always a safe bet to head to Levis. Their maxi A-line silhouette calls for a leather jacket and a pair of Adidas Sambas. Levi’s

Long tube skirt Good American offers both straight and taller options of its maxi tube skirt. Featuring a streamlined silhouette, the perfect complement to a simple white tank top. good american

Tapeless denim midi skirt The Magda Butryms denim midi skirt sits snug through the hips, with a front slit perfect for high boots. The raw edge of the low rise? Perfect for a simple white t-shirt. Magda Butrym