The death of the matching bridesmaid dress





The idea that being a bridesmaid means spending an entire day (and evening) corresponding with several other women is almost as old as weddings themselves. The roots of the tradition have been put forward as going back to ancient feudal China. A bride would have attendants to protect her from evil spirits, said Dr. Angela Thompson, who teaches sociology at Texas Christian University. The New York Times in 2018. By having multiple women dressed the same, spirits or captors would not know which person the bride was. Over the millennia, empires fell and superstitions faded. The style, however, remained. It was not just tradition that kept this approach in place, but also practicality. While the United States was still being industrialized in the 19th century, most clothing was all personalized or made to order. An outfit took weeks or even months to make. Several fittings were usually required. So when the brides and their party came to the salon, they would select a design for their bridesmaids, provide the size, and place their order. It was really the only way to do things, although the assistants weren’t always happy with the aesthetics of the selections. (As it turns out, many weren’t: Bridesmaids’ dresses have long suffered from monotony in design, lack of taste in selection, and surprising variety in execution, wrote one frustrated maid in a 1905 Illustrated review article.) Ready-to-wear or mass-produced garments that were ready to wear the same day, at leasthas become the norm for women in First World War, and in the 1950s, more than 90% of Americans bought their clothes in stores according to Ready-to-wear and ready-to-work: a century of industry and immigrants in Paris and New York by Nancy L. Green. Yet even though the American consumer now had a greater variety of dresses at their fingertips than ever before, uniform bridesmaid styles remained the norm for at least the next few decades. When Queen Elizabeth was married at Westminster Abbey in 1947, her bridesmaids wore matching white dresses, as did Jackie Kennedys at Newports Hammersmith Farm in 1953. Meanwhile, Grace Kelly put her maids in puff sleeves and bonnets for her royal wedding to Prince Rainier. Bridesmaids, page boys and bridesmaids at the wedding of Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly in 1956. Bettmann

